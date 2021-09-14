Al Bayt World Cup stadium to host Qatar International Baja ceremonies

Thousands of people around the world will now be able to see the stunning stadium in action before the FIFA World Cup next year.

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup stadium Al Bayt will host the ceremonial start and finish of the much-awaited Qatar International Baja tournament, Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) has announced.

Qatar’s Baja, which is a counting round of the FIM Bajas World Cup, will take place from 30 September to 2 October and has already attracted over 35 entries from six nations, with the closing date still set for 20 September 2021.

Those competing in the tournament will face three stages and 504.24 competitive kilometres in a route of 872.44km.

Given its prominence, the competition is expected to bring attention to Qatar’s mass preparation of global sports tournaments and showcase the country’s facilities ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Al Bayt Stadium – named after what is known in Qatar and the Gulf region as ‘bayt al sha’ar’ or ‘house of poetry’ – resembles tents historically used by nomadic people.

The structure of the stadium was made not only to host the global footballing event, but also to provide visitors with a glimpse of the country’s humble beginnings.

“We are delighted to confirm the use of the Al Bayt Stadium for our start and finish ceremonies,” said QMMF’s Executive Director Amro al-Hamad.

“This is a stunning new facility that will showcase world football next year. We are privileged to be able to use the stadium for our new round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.”

Located in Al Khor, 35km north of Doha, the stadium will give thousands of watchers a chance to take a look into its creative infrastructure and world-class facilities.

The sporting arena will also be hosting the opening ceremony of the world’s premier football tournament on November 21 next year.