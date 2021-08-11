39 C
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Al Duhail names former Portuguese footballer as new head coach

By Hala Abdallah

Prominent Portuguese football coach Luis Castro signed a one-year contract with the Qatari club. 

Local Qatari football team, Al Duhail on Tuesday confirmed Portuguese tactician Luis Castro will be replacing Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi as its new head coach.

The club’s administration succeeded in contracting with the Portuguese coach Luis Castro to train the first team instead of the French coach Sabri Lamouchi, for a one year contract,” the club said in a statement. 

This came after the club’s administration announced the termination of its contract with Lamouchi “by mutual consent”. 

The move means Al Duhail’s footballers will now be in the safe hands of one of the most successful names in the world of coaching, with more than two decades under his belt. Castro was previously coach of reserves at FC Porto and led the team to the LigaPro title in 2015–16.

Years later, Castro led the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk to a big win in the 2019/20 season where the team was crowned champions of Ukraine. In the following season, he finished the National League in second place.

