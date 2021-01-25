20.5 C
Doha
Monday, January 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Al Gharafa crowned basketball league champions after 7 years

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
Al Gharafa players and officials celebrated with the winners’ trophy and Qatar Basketball Federation officials after beating Al Shamal in the Qatar Men’s League final at the Al Gharafa Indoor Hall

Al Gharafa were crowned champions of the 40th edition of Qatar Men’s Basketball League for the 2020/2021 sports season.

Al Gharafa SC defeated Al Shamal 89-71 in the final match of the Qatar Men’s League at Al Gharafa Hall on Sunday.

Nine clubs participated in the game that ended with a victory for Al Gharafa – the first in at least seven years. 

The champions bagged the Qatar basketball league title at their home court.

“I am very happy to win. It was my dream to lift the league for Al Gharafa. We have a great set of players and we have combined well throughout the tournament. I hope we will continue our winning streak in the other tournaments also,” player of the tournament and Al Gharafa team member, Abdulrahman Saad said.

Read also: Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2021 sports calendar

Al Gharafa’s American star, Franklin Session was the top scorer of the match with 24 points, while Al Shamal’s Lebanese player, Wael Arkaji scored 21 points. 

“I am very happy for Abdulrahman. He has always given his 100 percent for the club and I think he deserves more of it,” the long-serving Iraqi Al Gharafa coach, Koussay Hatem said in a comment on the player’s performance.

Last season, the league title was claimed by Al Arabi.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

A decade later: Has Al Jazeera changed its tune since the Egyptian uprising?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Al Jazeera's Arab Spring coverage provided much-needed elements of journalism for the region: transparency, authenticity, and timeliness. However, this posed a threat to some...
Read more
Business

Egypt to resume shipping, maritime traffic with Qatar: reports

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Reports of a resumption of trade between the two countries come a week after Cairo announced the official restoration of trade with Doha. Egypt’s Ministry...
Read more
News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Bahrain seizes 130 properties belonging to Qatar’s royal family

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Analysts will see this as yet another antagonising move by Manama which has so far appeared resistant to GCC reconciliation. The Bahraini Official Gazette announced...

Mandatory hotel quarantine exemptions updated: health ministry

COVID-19

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocation since GCC...

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.