Al Gharafa crowned basketball league champions after 7 years

Al Gharafa were crowned champions of the 40th edition of Qatar Men’s Basketball League for the 2020/2021 sports season.

Al Gharafa SC defeated Al Shamal 89-71 in the final match of the Qatar Men’s League at Al Gharafa Hall on Sunday.

Nine clubs participated in the game that ended with a victory for Al Gharafa – the first in at least seven years.

The champions bagged the Qatar basketball league title at their home court.

“I am very happy to win. It was my dream to lift the league for Al Gharafa. We have a great set of players and we have combined well throughout the tournament. I hope we will continue our winning streak in the other tournaments also,” player of the tournament and Al Gharafa team member, Abdulrahman Saad said.

Al Gharafa’s American star, Franklin Session was the top scorer of the match with 24 points, while Al Shamal’s Lebanese player, Wael Arkaji scored 21 points.

“I am very happy for Abdulrahman. He has always given his 100 percent for the club and I think he deserves more of it,” the long-serving Iraqi Al Gharafa coach, Koussay Hatem said in a comment on the player’s performance.

Last season, the league title was claimed by Al Arabi.

