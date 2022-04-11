25.2 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Al Gharafa beat Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC to secure top spot

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

@TheAFCCL

Al Gharafa sealed a crucial 2-0 victory over Ahal FC in Group C of their AFC Champions League 2022 league in Jeddah. 

Qatar’s Al Gharafa secured the top spot in Group C in the Asian Champions League Group after a 2-0 win over Ahal of Turkmenistan, taking the team one step closer to securing the grand title.

The Malian footballer Cheick Diabate scored the starter with a spectacular header inside the six-yard box with a looping assist from Homam Ahmed, securing his first goal of the AFC Champions League 2022 after an hour of play.

Egyptian-Qatari Ahmed Alaa Eldin then sealed the match with a second goal three minutes from time with a cheeky corner.

The win takes the Qatari team onto four points, two points at the summit after two strong rounds in the competition. The group stages are currently being played in biosecure centralised hubs in Saudi Arabia for safety reasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.

No place in the World Cup: Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban

Coached by the great Andrea Stramaccioni, the Gulf nation’s club moved to the top after Iran’s Foolad drew 1-1 with United Arab Emirates’s Shabab Al Ahli in Jeddah on Sunday.

Ahmad Noorollahi scored an own goal in the 83rd minute after Hamid Bouhamdan’s shot past the goalkeeper, but Iran’s top club nested a draw with the former finalists United at the end after Federico Cartabia leveled the score late in the match.

Now, both teams share the same points.

In Group D, Al Duhail SC got their first win in Group D of the league after Michael Olunga, the top scorer in last season’s competition, netted the winner against Sepahan SC at the King Abdullah Sports City on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pakhtakor’s Khojimat Erkinov scored against Al Taawoun, giving them the first win in this year’s competition.

Now, all four teams in the section are level on three points.

Al Duhail will now face Uzbek Super League champions Pakhtakor in the early game.

Winners of the five groups in the stage will be guaranteed to reach the last 16, where they will compete against the three runners-up with the best records.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

Amnesty International report sheds light on ‘further labour abuses’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Amnesty International is calling on Qatar to urgently investigate abuses in the private security sector.  Several security guards in Qatar are being forced to work...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Talks of new Qatar Airways-Mexico route ahead of FIFA World Cup

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar Airways held discussions with Mexico about the possibility of a new route, months before the FIFA 2022 World Cup kick-off.  Preliminary talks between the...
Read more
Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 organisers guarantee ‘affordable’ accommodation for fans

Hazar Kilani - 0
There have been growing concerns over accommodation prices and availability. World Cup Qatar 2022 organisers reassured fans that the tournament will be “as affordable as...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.