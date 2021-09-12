Al Hubara at Sheraton Grand Doha brings brand-new weekend brunches 

Al Hubara launches two brand-new concepts where local flavors meet global cuisines together with family entertainment.

Sheraton Grand Doha’s all-day dining restaurant, Al Hubara offers a diverse dining experience, promising authentic Qatari and international cuisine in the heart of the city.

Launching two brand new concepts for the weekend, Al Hubara promises to be the place to gather with the families and the loved ones.

As of Friday, Sept 17th, ‘Family Fun Brunch’ takes place on Fridays from 12:30pm to 4pm. To keep little ones entertained every week, a unique activity will take place- from decorating their own cookies to making a special card for the parents.

The kids’ corner features all the usual favourites from mac ‘n’ cheese to burgers and hot dogs and ends with a cool selection of sweet treats, including ice cream and waffles.

For the grown-ups, Al Hubara’s international buffet offers seafood spread, barbeque, traditional flavours as well as live cooking stations, while Qatar’s famous Um Ali dishes up a variety of topping flavours alongside well-known Sheraton Signature Cakes by talented chefs.

Family Fun Brunch Fridays, QAR 295 per person | 0-6 kids are complimentary, 6-12 kids are 50% off.

As of Saturday, September 18th, ‘Souq Levantine’ welcomes its guests every Saturday from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.

Souq Levantine Lunch dishes up everything that is fabulous about Levant cuisines with live stations- a fresh selection of salads, a never-ending mezza, meat delicacies and grilled dishes, ouzzi, shawarma as well as traditional Qatari dishes like chicken madrooba, lamb harees, majboos- not to mention those sweet desserts like well-known Um Ali and Ghazalia with Arabic & Turkish coffee selections.

For an interactive lunch experience on Saturdays, Al Hubara is a place to gather with all foodies.

Souq Levantine Saturdays, QAR 175 per person | 0-6 kids are complimentary, 6-12 kids are 50% off.

For reservations and details information, +974 4485 3000 or F&Breservations.doha@sheratonhotels.com

