37 C
Doha
Monday, June 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Al Jazeera correspondent injured during coverage of Jerusalem sit-in

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
[Instagram/Eyad1989]

Earlier this week, Israel arrested a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent while she reported peaceful protests at Sheikh Jarrah.

Al Jazeera’s Palestinian correspondent Najwan Simri was injured by shrapnel from a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian civilians in protesting the arrest of the El Kurd siblings in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Simri was immediately hospitalised after the knee injury though assured her audience she would return to the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood to cover unravelling events.

“I am fine.. and very soon I will return to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and to every nook and cranny in Jerusalem,” she tweeted.

Unlawful detainments

The sit-in in front of the station was a response to the arrest of the El Kurd twins after Israeli forces detained them following an early morning raid on their home.

According to the lawyer oh Mohammed and Muna El Kurd, Nasser Odeh, the pair were arrested for “disturbing public security” and “taking part in riots”.

The twins are known for their coverage of the daily human rights abuses suffered by Palestinians under the Israeli occupation. As residents born and raised in the neighbourhood, both have brought Sheikh Jarrah under the global spotlight to protest Israeli attempts to ethnically cleanse the area to make way for illegal settlers.

Read also: Qatar Twitter users reacts to Israeli arrest of prominent Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah activists

Their arrest came a day after Israeli forces detained prominent Al Jazeera veteran correspondent Givara Albudairi, who was freed hours later following global outrage.

She was banned from covering the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood for 15 days amid an illegal closure of all entrances into the area. She was taken to the hospital shortly after her release to treat her broken wrist, an injury caused by the violent physical abuse sustained during the arrest.

Israel has been intensifying its mass arrests of Palestinians covering human rights abuses by occupying forces.

According to the Palestinian Commission on Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Israeli forces arrested around one million Palestinians since the 1967 Middle East war, including 17,000 women and girls, along with 50,000 children.

The NGO added that more than 54,000 administrative detention orders were recorded since 1967.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:10

The Round Up | 6 June 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on the Round Up today: 🇵🇸 Israeli forces detains prominent activists, journalists 🇶🇦 Qatar refuses Israeli normalisation while occupation in place 👷 54 companies fined...
Read more
Politics

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh in Qatar for Gaza reconstruction talks

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Al Jazeera's investigative show held an exclusive interview with Palestinian resistance group Al Qassam. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh landed in Qatar on Sunday for...
Read more
Politics

Qatar Twitter users reacts to Israeli arrest of prominent Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah activists

Hala Abdallah - 0
Prominent media figures and other social media users from Qatar took to Twitter to condemn Israel’s continued assaults against Palestinians. Social media users across Qatar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.