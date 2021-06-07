Al Jazeera correspondent injured during coverage of Jerusalem sit-in

Earlier this week, Israel arrested a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent while she reported peaceful protests at Sheikh Jarrah.

Al Jazeera’s Palestinian correspondent Najwan Simri was injured by shrapnel from a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces at Palestinian civilians in protesting the arrest of the El Kurd siblings in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Simri was immediately hospitalised after the knee injury though assured her audience she would return to the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood to cover unravelling events.

“I am fine.. and very soon I will return to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and to every nook and cranny in Jerusalem,” she tweeted.

Unlawful detainments

The sit-in in front of the station was a response to the arrest of the El Kurd twins after Israeli forces detained them following an early morning raid on their home.

According to the lawyer oh Mohammed and Muna El Kurd, Nasser Odeh, the pair were arrested for “disturbing public security” and “taking part in riots”.

The twins are known for their coverage of the daily human rights abuses suffered by Palestinians under the Israeli occupation. As residents born and raised in the neighbourhood, both have brought Sheikh Jarrah under the global spotlight to protest Israeli attempts to ethnically cleanse the area to make way for illegal settlers.

Their arrest came a day after Israeli forces detained prominent Al Jazeera veteran correspondent Givara Albudairi, who was freed hours later following global outrage.

She was banned from covering the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood for 15 days amid an illegal closure of all entrances into the area. She was taken to the hospital shortly after her release to treat her broken wrist, an injury caused by the violent physical abuse sustained during the arrest.

Israel has been intensifying its mass arrests of Palestinians covering human rights abuses by occupying forces.

According to the Palestinian Commission on Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Israeli forces arrested around one million Palestinians since the 1967 Middle East war, including 17,000 women and girls, along with 50,000 children.

The NGO added that more than 54,000 administrative detention orders were recorded since 1967.

