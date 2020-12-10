24.8 C
Doha
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

Al Jazeera journalist files lawsuit against Saudi, UAE crown princes

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
[Twitter/Ghada Oueiss]

The two leaders are accused of being behind a hack and leak campaign aimed at defaming one of the Arab world’s most prominent female anchors.

Senior Al Jazeera anchor Ghada Oueiss has filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed on Wednesday for reportedly targeting her in a hack and leak operation.

According to Washington-based news website, The Hill, Oueiss filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida, alleging that both crown princes were behind a group of other Saudi and UAE officials, as well as American citizens, behind the operation.

Oueiss’ lawsuits names Florida-based Sharon Collins and Hussam Al-Jundi, who are accused of publishing “stolen information” from the Al Jazeera anchor’s phone and who the lawyers say “participated in a conspiracy against the journalist”.

“[The operation] intended to undermine her character and her journalistic career due to Oueiss’s critical reporting on the Saudi Arabian and UAE governments,” The Hill reported.

According to The Hill, some of the defendants were part of the same group of Saudi and UAE officials who were involved in the murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in 2018.

“At a minimum, holding these people accountable, letting the world know that this is happening, and putting the world on notice that this activity is occurring,” the lead attorney on the case, Dan Rashbaum, told The Hill.

Read also: Trolling cafe? New Doha-based brand derives name from fake news report

Oueiss filed the document through Miami-based law firm, Marcus Neiman Rashbaum & Pineiro [MNR] LLP. 

The online attacks on her intensified after she began reporting on the killing of Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018, she said.

The court document described the operation as a “joint and coordinated effort” by the Saudi and UAE governments.

Earlier this year, in a Washington Post op-ed, Ouiess said that the hacking operation involved stealing pictures of her in a swimsuit, which were doctored to give the false impression that she was naked. 

Oueiss also added that some of the pictures were retweeted over 40,000 times within hours by social media accounts that overtly displayed their support to the Saudi and UAE crown princes.

“Although I was the target of this latest assault – no doubt because I regularly present critical reporting about Saudi Arabia and the UAE – the message to journalists across the Middle East is very clear: Don’t criticize the crown princes,” Oueiss wrote in the op-ed.

Oueiss’s recent move has been hailed and supported by other journalists and human rights officials.

“For being a journalist & a woman, Ghada has been subjected to misogynistic bullying and despicable personal attacks. She is fighting back now! Best wishes to you Ghada & all the support!” said Syrian journalist Zaina Erhaim in a tweet.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Qatar approves draft law on mortgaging ‘movable’ assets

Hala Abdallah - 0
Mortgaging movable assets may soon become a possibility in Qatar after the cabinet approved a draft law at a meeting held in the Amiri...
Read more
New On The Scene

Cuba gifts ‘friendship’ sculpture to Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The gift reflects strong ties between the countries. A special bronze sculpture named “Friendship” was gifted to Katara Cultural Village by the Cuban Embassy on...
Read more
Top Stories

US Democrats probe Kushner’s GCC crisis rescue deal

Sana Hussain - 0
The investigation questions whether Jared Kushner influenced US’ foreign policy in the Middle East Democratic members of the United States Congress have launched an investigation...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time. While many of us were...

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

News

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE ‘welcome’ Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end...

Top Stories

COVID vaccine available in Qatar ‘within weeks’

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a world record

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time. While many of us were...
Read more

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories Sana Hussain - 0
The progress comes after a visit to Qatar and Saudi Arabia by Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner. There has been movement on resolving the...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.