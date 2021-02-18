29.7 C
Doha
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Al Jazeera-NYT join forces for new Arabic-language business platform

By Hala Abdallah

Business
Al Jazeera Studio | Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera expands its business coverage with focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Al Jazeera Digital announced on Thursday the launch of Reyada, its Arabic-language business news beat on Al Jazeera Net, to expand its business coverage.

“The new offering will be a significant expansion of Al Jazeera’s business coverage and comes at a time when economies in the region are moving towards diversification. Reyada will be the destination for readers seeking strong journalism covering the new economic changes,” Al Jazeera Media Network said in a statement.

It is expected to combine Al Jazeera’s original coverage with a selection of independent reporting and in-depth news analysis from ‘The New York Times’ under a licensing agreement with US-based outlet, the statement added.

The licensed content – articles, videos and photographs – will be focused mainly on economics, finance and entrepreneurship and will be displayed alongside Al Jazeera’s original business coverage on the channels Arabic-language, Al Jazeera Net.

“With a market of nearly 440 million people, the Middle East is moving aggressively towards economic diversification. Reyada will be uniquely positioned to monitor, explain and report on this evolution,” said Dr. Yaser Bishr, executive director (EVP) of Digital for Al Jazeera Media Network. 

Read also: A decade later: Has Al Jazeera changed its tune since the Egyptian uprising?

He commended the collaboration with ‘The New York Times’ which he described as an “organisation that possesses such high journalistic integrity and a well-earned legacy.” 

“‘The New York Times’ is an invaluable resource for audiences looking to stay informed of the global business landscape,” said Michael Greenspon, global head of NYT Licensing and Print Innovation for ‘The New York Times’. 

Greenspon also vowed to provide an “in-depth impactful journalism of ‘The New York Times’ to Al Jazeera’s business audience the world over.”

Anas Fouda, manager of the Al Jazeera Arabic website said “Reyada will frame news coverage to benefit not only the Middle East business community but also the increasing pool of rising leaders and ambitious young people who will be the major players in the economic diversification programs of Friday.

“Our initial emphasis will be on innovation, tech trends, startups and entrepreneurship,” added Anas Fouda, manager of the Al Jazeera Arabic website. 

The new beat Reyada will be run from Al Jazeera’s offices in Washington, DC and Doha and will draw on the worldwide news-gathering resources of Al Jazeera the Qatar-based media network confirmed.

