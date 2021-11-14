24 C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Al Jazeera Sudan bureau chief arrested in Khartoum

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top Stories
[CC]

The Qatar-based network has often been the target by authoritarian regimes.

Sudanese security forces raided the home of Qatar-based Al Jazeera’s Sudan bureau chief, Al Musalami Al Kabashi, and arrested him on Sunday.

The network did not provide further details.

Al JAzeera has been one of the only international networks able to report out of Sudan, and even interviewed army General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who executed the coup, last week.

On Saturday, five demonstrators were killed as crowds faced gunfire and tear gas in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities, protests against the military coup have been ongoing for weeks now.

Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch called for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and crackdowns that have been carried out on anti-coup protests.

This was the first such joint statement on Sudan that was released by the two groups.

Sudan coup leader Burhan ‘relieves’ envoy to Qatar of duties

In late October, joint military forces detained civilian members of Sudan’s governing body, in addition to a number of ministers within the transitional government.

Armed forces detained Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok over his refusal to support their coup.

The military junta has since cut off internet in an apparent bid to to prevent the world from seeing seeing what is happening in the country. Army checkpoints have been set up on all major roads with several roads leading to the capital cut off by men in military uniform.

The country’s main pro-democratic political group Sudanese Professional’s Association (SPA) has been organising regular workers’ strikes in protest at the coup.

 

