Al Rayyan SC signs Everton midfielder Rodriguez in ‘undisclosed’ deal

The Colombian footballer travelled to Qatar this week to seal the deal.

Colombian international James Rodriguez left his English club to join Qatar’s Al Rayyan Sports Club for an “undisclosed fee,” the Premier League’s Everton said on Wednesday.

🔵 | James Rodriguez has left Everton to sign for Qatari club Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee. — Everton (@Everton) September 22, 2021

Al Rayyan SC also confirmed the transfer on its official social media pages and posted an invitation to fans across the country to attend the presentation ceremony of the football star.

The event is scheduled to take place on 23 September at 4.30pm at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium.

Rodriguez was spotted in Doha this with images of him donning an Al Rayyan shirt sparking transfer rumours online.

The 30-year-old player headed to the Gulf state after his club gave him permission to negotiate a move out of Goodison Park.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder is the highest-paid player in Everton’s history.

Rodriguez, who first joined Everton for a nominal fee a year ago, reportedly earned £200,000 a week, which means his move away from the English club will now offload a major financial burden.

The transfer is set to shift a £10 million-a-year salary off the club’s annual expenses.

Read also: Club Roma midfielder Nzonzi rejects three-year offer from Qatar’s Al Rayyan: reports

In total, Rodriguez made 26 appearances for Everton last season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists. His last game for the club was a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on 16 May.

The footballer has been suffering with an injury that has posed as an obstacle to his performance in the the second half of the season.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube