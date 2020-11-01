30 C
Al-Sadd football team breaks through to Amir Cup final

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

News
Source: QNA

Al Sadd football team is now a step closer to winning this season’s Amir Cup.

Al-Sadd qualified for the 26th Amir Cup final following a 4-1 win against Al Duhail on Saturday.

Held at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, the game saw Al-Sadd’s players score four goals against Duhail in the second half despite Duhail bagging a goal in the first ten minutes of the match.

Qatar’s ‘Asian Player-of-the-Year’ Akram Afif helped his team conquer the game by scoring two of the four goals.

Al-Sadd’s victory comes after it lost to Al Duhail 1-4 in the last year’s final.

“It is a very satisfying win for us. Despite conceding a goal, we did not give up. We kept fighting,” said Hassan Al Haydos, Al Sadd’s team captain.

Read also: Al Arabi crowned winners of Amir Volleyball Cup

Al-Sadd is now expected to fight for the prestigious local cup in a match against Al Arabi in the upcoming final.

Since the establishment of the Amir Cup in the early 1970’s, Al-Sadd has won the Cup 16 times, with its first win in 1975.

Al-Sadd won for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015, until Al Duhail broke the pattern in 2016. The team’s last win was in 2017, with Al Duhail also winning for the past two consecutive years.

