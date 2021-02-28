21.7 C
Doha
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Al Sadd football team crowned champions of Qatar Cup

By Sana Hussain

Winner of Qatar Cup, Al Sadd Sports Club | Source: Al Sadd SC

Al Sadd’s star striker scored two goals to help the team to victory

Al Sadd Sports Club retained the Qatar Cup title after beating Al Duhail Sports Club 2-0 at the tournament final on Friday.

This is the second time the club has won the Qatar Cup trophy since rebranding in 2014, and the 74th title in the club’s history so far. 

Striker Baghdad Bounedjah struck a brace, the first in the 9th minute and the winning goal in the 77th minute to lead his side to victory at the Abdullah bin Khalifa stadium

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani handed over the trophy to Al Sadd SC coach Xavi and captain Hasan Al Haydos.

Read also: Qatar’s star footballer Haydos ‘protests’ against Afif’s QFA ban

“I am very happy with the team’s performance. We played a great game and the performance was more than excellent. We played with passion and spirit throughout the match and we deserved this win,” Xavi said.

“We defeated a strong and competitive opponent. We suffered in the second half and this is normal in finals. I want to congratulate all the players, and the staff. We want to win more titles. This was a deserved win and another title for Al Sadd, and we proved that we are the best in Qatar,” he added.

Treble-seeking Al Sadd are expected to seal their second crown of the ongoing season when they meet Umm Salal on March 7, just one victory away from winning the QNB Stars League.

