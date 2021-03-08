Al Sadd secures 2020/21 QNB Stars League win

The Wolves win their second title of the season, after the Qatar Cup.
Al Sadd Sports Club clinched the 2020/2021 season of QNB Stars League title, beating Umm Salal SC 3-0 at the Jassim bin Hamad stadium on Sunday.
Having won their game, Al Sadd battled its way to the top of table with a 13-point lead over Al Duhail, with four games to go.
Striker Baghdad Bounedjah scored the opening goal for Al-Sadd in the 34th minute. Yousuf Abdurisag doubled the advantage in the 51st minute. The final goal was scored by Rodrigo Tabata in stoppage time.
“We created a new history for Al Sadd. I am happy to win the league title for the first time as a coach with Al-Sadd, after winning it as a player,” said head coach Xavi Hernandez.
“Special thanks to the fans of Al-Sadd who supported the team with full force throughout the season and also in the championship match against Umm Salal, and we promise them to continue working to make them happy and win more championships for the club.”
Treble-seeking Al Sadd sealed their first crown of the ongoing season when they beat Al Duhail 2-0.