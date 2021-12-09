24 C
Doha
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Al Sadd’s new coach Javi Gracia eager to kick off following Xavi exit

By Hala Abdallah

-

NewsTop Stories
[AlsaddSC]

The new appointment comes a month after FC Barcelona star Xavi Hernadez and former Al Sadd coach left Qatar. 

Qatar’s Al Sadd sports club announced Javi Gracia as the team’s new head coach, in a press conference at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena on Wednesday.

The press conference was attended by the club’s CEO Turki Al-Ali and Mohamed Ghanem Al-Ali, along with media representatives as well as Al Sadd fans.

“The coach is a big name and has overseen the training of big clubs in the Spanish and English leagues. Javi was chosen after careful study. I believe that there is a common desire for the club and the coach, which is winning championships,” Al-Ali said.

Read also: Barcelona welcomes return of Xavi following tearful farewell from Qatar’s Al Sadd

The appointment comes after former Spaniard coach Xavi Hernandez exited the club to rejoin Barcelona after two years with the Qatari team. 

“I am happy to be in Doha. I know Al Sadd is a very big club. I know the good things Xavi did here as a player and coach. We will maintain the same offensive mentality, and try to be aggressive in the opponent’s half,” Gracia said in a statement to the press.

“To play well, we need a good balance and we will try to find it, and achieve our targets, which is to win by keeping a good style of play.”

The Spanish football manager said signing with Al Sadd was an “easy” decision. The two sides signed a one year contract, with the option of an extension. 

“From the beginning, I could feel the interest of the club. It is the right place and right time to do a good job. I am sure we are going to enjoy this experience and we will try to do our best.”

He stressed on the importance of improving the club, which in turn can “contribute to the development of the national team”

Gracia joined the Qatari club after he was let go from Valencia earlier this year following poor results with the club, placed 14th in Spain’s La Liga.

He previously coached the English Premier League team, Watford. 

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Google warns 1 million devices targeted by ‘Russian hack’

Hala Abdallah - 0
The global tech giant said 1 million devices were targeted by the Glupteba cyber attack. Google has taken legal action against Russian hackers that it...
Read more
Politics

US warns ‘runway for negotiations getting short’ as nuclear talks resume

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Israel and the US are reportedly discussing drills in preparation for a worst case scenario in case diplomacy with Iran fails. The US warned that...
Read more
COVID-19

WHO says ‘too early to tell’ if Omicron is more infectious

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The new variant has been vastly spreading around the world with little to no information about its severity.  The World Health Organization (WHO) said it...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.