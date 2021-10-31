Al Sadd’s Xavi kicks Barcelona transfer rumours to the curb

Speculations have run wild over the past week after Spanish media claimed Xavi Hernandez was in talks to manage Barcelona.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez put former club return rumours to rest this week, confirming he is currently focused on his role as Al Sadd‘s manager in Qatar.

“I am currently focused on my work with Al Sadd, and I cannot talk about anything else,” Xavi said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s match with Al Ahli in the Qatar Stars League.

In response to what’s circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/dJP4g0xZBx — 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) October 29, 2021

The statement came amid rising speculation that the former Spain midfielder is set to become Barcelona’s head coach after the club sacked Ronald Koeman following a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Spanish media said Barca’s president Joan Laporta was “in talks with Xavi” about a possible return to the Camp Nou for the vacant position.

Sparking more buzz, Laporta on Friday said talks had “advanced” with Xavi but no agreement had yet been reached. However, that did not stop fans from celebrating the La Liga eight-time winner.

However, Al Sadd on Friday gave rumours the red card in a tweet posted online.

“In response to what is circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club,” the Qatari club tweeted.

“[He] is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.”

The World Cup winner had also previously turned down a chance in January 2020 to coach Barcelona after Ernesto Valverde was dismissed, allegedly stating that he did not want to come in halfway through a campaign.

Xavi moved to Qatar in 2015 to play for Qatari-team Al Sadd after 20 years with the Catalans.

Four seasons later, the 41-year old took over as manager and led the team to glory, winning last season’s league title and as well as the Amir Cup last month.

The club currently reigns supreme at the top of this season’s Stars League after bagging seven straight wins.