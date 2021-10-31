Al Sadd’s Xavi kicks Barcelona transfer rumours to the curb

Speculations have run wild over the past week after Spanish media claimed Xavi Hernandez was in talks to manage Barcelona.
Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez put former club return rumours to rest this week, confirming he is currently focused on his role as Al Sadd‘s manager in Qatar.
“I am currently focused on my work with Al Sadd, and I cannot talk about anything else,” Xavi said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s match with Al Ahli in the Qatar Stars League.
In response to what’s circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/dJP4g0xZBx
The statement came amid rising speculation that the former Spain midfielder is set to become Barcelona’s head coach after the club sacked Ronald Koeman following a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.