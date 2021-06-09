Al Shamal SC handball team crowned champions of Arab Super Cup

Al Shamal SC won the third Arab Super Cup in a final match against Al Gharafa on Tuesday.
Qatar’s Al Shamal SC won 23-22 against Al Gharafa at Al Duhail Sports Hall on Tuesday claiming the Arab Super Cup handball title.
سعادة الشيخ جوعان بن حمد آل ثاني يسلم #كأس_السوبر العربي لقائد فريق الشمال pic.twitter.com/HhSdCeGNKw
— نادي الشمال الرياضي (@alshamal_club) June 8, 2021
The team was crowned champions by Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani at the final.
Amr Jalal said that as the coach of Al Shamal he focused on building and maintaining chemistry between his players on the court.
The coach also recognised Al Gharafa’s skilful performance on the ground.
Last year, Al Shamal defeated Al Arabi 33-31 in a thrilling final to win the 15th Arab Handball Championship in Tunisia.
However, Al Gharafa was not an easy opponent to go against in the match.
In 2019, Al Gharafa won the Arab Club Championship for handball in its 35th edition, which was held in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The Qatari team defeated Algeria’s GS Petroliers 36-32.