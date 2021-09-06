39.2 C
Doha
Monday, September 6, 2021
Al Thumama World Cup 2022 stadium to host Amir Cup final

By Hala Abdallah

News
[Road to 2022]

Al Thumama stadium becomes the sixth World Cup venue that is now fully ready in preparation for Qatar 2022.

This year’s Amir Cup final match will take place at Al Thumama Stadium on 22 October, an official source confirmed on Sunday.

The announcement marks the completion of Qatar’s sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium after Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums, according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The final will be played between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan at the newly completed 40,000-seat stadium, according to Qatar Football Association (QFA). 

“Al Thumama Stadium was designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah and will host matches up to and including the quarter final at Qatar 2022 World Cup,” Qatar 2022 stated on Sunday. 

Read also: Global fans to get taste of Qatar’s ‘ultra-modern facilities’ at FIFA Arab Cup

It will also be used to host matches up to and including the semi final at this year’s FIFA Arab Cup, the statement added. 

Further information regarding the Amir Cup tournament is expected to be released in due course. The competition was initially scheduled to take place on 14 May at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium but was postponed due to Covid-related concerns. 

It was rescheduled to take place on 22 October after authorities began lifting Covid-19 restrictions in the country, allowing a certain number of vaccinated fans to attend outdoor sports events.

The Amir Cup is a prestigious and hugely popular tournament, and games between Al-Sadd and Al-Rayyan have always attracted a lot of fans,” QFA said. 

