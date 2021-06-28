40 C
Doha
Monday, June 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Al Wakrah reopens women’s wellbeing clinic as normal services resume

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Al Wakrah Hospital

The clinic is now open for consultations following the resumption of services at the Al Wakra hospital after acting as a Covid-19 facility. 

Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Women’s Wellbeing Clinic has now been reopened for regular consultation sessions as services at the Al Wakra Hospital resume regular services.

The facility had acted as a Covid-19 centre for several months to help with a rising demand in services during the first and second waves.

The women’s health clinic promotes wellbeing in women throughout their pregnancy, birth and the year following the birth of their child.

Over 2000 women have been screened for their wellbeing needs since the clinic was established in July 2020.

Located in Al Wakra Hospital, the clinic provides a holistic approach to the physical and emotional health of women throughout their pregnancy.

The services provided at the clinic also target women that experience maternal mental challenges, or women facing the mental and psychological impact of childbirth.

The clinic also provides emotional support in the case of still births or infant deaths through counselling provided to both the husband and wife.

Clinical lead for the Virtual Women’s and Perinatal Service at HMC Dr Sazgar Abdullah Hamad said the team has been observing incidence rates of anxiety and depression among women that is comparable to international data, especially with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Read also: Qatar hits three million Covid-19 shots in six months

According to Hamad, the clinic’s services have also been adapted to local needs and customs.

”It is still a relatively new service and we were mindful that maternal mental health is often a challenging topic for women and their families to acknowledge and discuss, even with professional healthcare teams. We therefore enforce strict privacy protocols for each consultation to give women more confidence in speaking out,” added Hamad.

The Women’s Wellbeing Clinic operates a confidential service and will enlist the aid of maternal mental health professionals to provide specialist care where needed.

The Al Wakra Hospital, which hosts the Women’s Wellbeing Clinic, is among Qatar’s Covid-19 facilities that have resumed regular services.

Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital will also recommence normal services after serving as a Covid-19 facility for 15 months.

The hospital was among the first of seven facilities to be designated to receive infected patients since March 2020 in an effort to meet the demand for hospital admissions, caring for more than 10,344 patients since the start of the pandemic.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar condemns attack on military base in Somalia

Hala Abdallah - 0
Somalia's al-Shabaab group launched a violent attack targeting a military base, which resulted in the death of dozens of people. Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs...
Read more
Technology

Google opens technology training office in Qatar to boost innovation

Hala Abdallah - 0
Google's new move offers training sessions to build technology skills. A new Google office and a Center of Excellence training facility is set to open...
Read more
Business

Qatar Petroleum hires international banks in billion dollar bond sale

Farah AlSharif - 0
State-owned Qatar Petroleum has involved several international banks to arrange the issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds. Qatar Petroleum (QP) has hired a group of international...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Ooredoo fined millions for ‘anti-competitive, misleading conduct’

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The committee said the telecom giant's behaviour "misled customers" and averted them from benefiting from the best prices.  Qatar’s largest telecom provider, Ooredoo has been...

Qatar opens one of world’s largest vaccination centres

COVID-19

Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies aged 24

News

Emirati dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq to be buried in Qatar

News

Qatar Customs make chilling discovery as 17kg of marijuana is found...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.