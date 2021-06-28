Al Wakrah reopens women’s wellbeing clinic as normal services resume

The clinic is now open for consultations following the resumption of services at the Al Wakra hospital after acting as a Covid-19 facility.

Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Women’s Wellbeing Clinic has now been reopened for regular consultation sessions as services at the Al Wakra Hospital resume regular services.

The facility had acted as a Covid-19 centre for several months to help with a rising demand in services during the first and second waves.

The women’s health clinic promotes wellbeing in women throughout their pregnancy, birth and the year following the birth of their child.

Over 2000 women have been screened for their wellbeing needs since the clinic was established in July 2020.

Located in Al Wakra Hospital, the clinic provides a holistic approach to the physical and emotional health of women throughout their pregnancy.

The services provided at the clinic also target women that experience maternal mental challenges, or women facing the mental and psychological impact of childbirth.

The clinic also provides emotional support in the case of still births or infant deaths through counselling provided to both the husband and wife.

Clinical lead for the Virtual Women’s and Perinatal Service at HMC Dr Sazgar Abdullah Hamad said the team has been observing incidence rates of anxiety and depression among women that is comparable to international data, especially with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Hamad, the clinic’s services have also been adapted to local needs and customs.

”It is still a relatively new service and we were mindful that maternal mental health is often a challenging topic for women and their families to acknowledge and discuss, even with professional healthcare teams. We therefore enforce strict privacy protocols for each consultation to give women more confidence in speaking out,” added Hamad.

The Women’s Wellbeing Clinic operates a confidential service and will enlist the aid of maternal mental health professionals to provide specialist care where needed.

The Al Wakra Hospital, which hosts the Women’s Wellbeing Clinic, is among Qatar’s Covid-19 facilities that have resumed regular services.