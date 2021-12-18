23.4 C
Doha
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Algeria lifts FIFA Arab Cup 2021 at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium

By Doha News Team

-

Top Stories
[Twitter]

The FIFA Arab Cup came to an end on Saturday evening.

Algeria has been declared the winner of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 after a striking performance against Tunisia on Saturday.

The Algerians won 2-0 after a last minute goal in extra time, securing the title for the first ever FIFA Arab Cup in the Gulf state.

Amir Sayoud scored the first goal of the match in the the ninth minute of extra-time, with the second coming from Yacine Brahimi in front of some 60,000 fans at the Al-Bayt stadium.

Earlier, FIFA Arab Cup hosts Qatar beat Egypt 5-4 in penalties to secure third place at 975 stadium in Doha.

Matches were held at six World Cup stadiums across the country, including Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City stadium, 974 and Al Janoub.

Fans from around the world were able to experience Qatar’s ultra-modern sports facilities ahead of the World Cup next year, from state-of-the-art stadiums to free and eco-friendly transportation and fan activities.

The tournament is also seen as a golden opportunity to test preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will take place in a similar time slot next year.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Spectacular celebrations across Doha as Qatar celebrates national day 2021

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
This year's theme aims to strengthen solidarity, loyalty and pride of Qatar national identity.  Decorated cars, busy streets and extravagant parades: Qatar's National Day kicked off...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar registers first four cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant

Doha News Team - 0
The Omicron Covid-19 variant has been registered in Qatar. Qatar has officially confirmed its first four cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, state news...
Read more
Health & Technology

Should nations follow New Zealand in banning cigarettes for next generation?

Maha El Akoum - 0
As New Zealand unveils plans to ban the new generation from buying cigarettes, Maha El Akoum asks if this approach should be rolled out...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Relationship between Qatar Airway, Airbus ‘destroyed’ : Al Baker

Farah AlSharif - 0
In comments made to the South China Morning Post, the Qatar Airways CEO said the damage with Airbus was 'severe.' Qatar Airways is expected to...

Father dies during East-to-West Ultra Marathon Run in Qatar

Sports

Qatar updates Covid-19 travel red list

COVID-19

Will Qatar host the Africa Cup of Nations next year?

Sports

Dhow boat festival: Qatar’s long-rooted history of sailing seas

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.