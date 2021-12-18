Algeria lifts FIFA Arab Cup 2021 at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium

The FIFA Arab Cup came to an end on Saturday evening.

Algeria has been declared the winner of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 after a striking performance against Tunisia on Saturday.

The Algerians won 2-0 after a last minute goal in extra time, securing the title for the first ever FIFA Arab Cup in the Gulf state.

Amir Sayoud scored the first goal of the match in the the ninth minute of extra-time, with the second coming from Yacine Brahimi in front of some 60,000 fans at the Al-Bayt stadium.

Earlier, FIFA Arab Cup hosts Qatar beat Egypt 5-4 in penalties to secure third place at 975 stadium in Doha.

Matches were held at six World Cup stadiums across the country, including Al Bayt, Al Thumama, Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City stadium, 974 and Al Janoub.

Fans from around the world were able to experience Qatar’s ultra-modern sports facilities ahead of the World Cup next year, from state-of-the-art stadiums to free and eco-friendly transportation and fan activities.

The tournament is also seen as a golden opportunity to test preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will take place in a similar time slot next year.

