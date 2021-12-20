26 C
Doha
Monday, December 20, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Algeria’s Benayada apologises to Tunisia’s Hannibal after heated clash during FIFA Arab Cup

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[Twitter]

Algeria and Tunisia played head to head in an intense yet thrilling FIFA Arab Cup final.

Algerian footballer Hocine Benayada apologised to his Tunisian counterpart and Manchester United player Hannibal Mejbri after a physical altercation erupted on the pitch during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 final match on Saturday. 

Benayada was seen choking Hannibal as tensions ignited between the two teams at the heated match on Saturday. 

Algeria and Tunisia went head to head in front of some 60,000 fans at Al Bayt Stadium in the final game of the mega tournament.

Benayada was not penalised on the pitch as the heated moment was believed to have taken place out of the sight of the referee or the assistant referee.

While the incident sparked controversy online, Benayada later posted a picture with Hannibal in a “story” on his Instagram account with a caption saying “my brother”. 

Angry Tunisian fans launched a campaign against the Algerian player, many of whom demanding Tunisia’s Étoile Sportive du Sahel Club to drop Benayada for his actions. 

“It happens that we get excited during the match due to the intense competition and the desire to win, but the most important thing is that things do not get out of control, and after the end of the match we shook hands and it ended in this way, we are brothers before and after the match,” he said in a televised interview on Al Araby TV. 

Read also: Why did Qatar SC terminate its contract with Algerian footballer Belaili?

Algeria was declared the winner of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 after a striking performance against Tunisia that ended with a  2-0 result.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Muslim nations pledge fund to prevent Afghanistan economic collapse

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Doha has been playing a critical role amid the latest developments in Kabul. Members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation pledged to set up...
Read more
News

Millions of passengers opt for Doha Metro during FIFA Arab Cup

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Millions of people chose the more sustainable transportation option during the FIFA Arab Cup.  Over 2.5 million passengers used the Doha Metro during the FIFA...
Read more
Top Stories

Katara vows legal action for vandalism amid outrage over national day littering

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Legal action will be taken against those responsible.  A video has circulated online showing one of Katara's buildings vandalised with what appears to be brown...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Relationship between Qatar Airway, Airbus ‘destroyed’ : Al Baker

Farah AlSharif - 0
In comments made to the South China Morning Post, the Qatar Airways CEO said the damage with Airbus was 'severe.' Qatar Airways is expected to...

Qatar updates Covid-19 travel red list

COVID-19

Will Qatar host the Africa Cup of Nations next year?

Sports

#WheresNoof: Reported death of ‘missing’ Qatari woman dismissed

News

Qatar eyes entertainment tech with first-of-a-kind Middle East facility

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.