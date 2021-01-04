18.5 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Top Stories

All Gulf leaders ‘expected to attend’ summit, says GCC official

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Amiri Diwan

The summit is expected to move ongoing negotiations between Doha and Riyadh to end the three-year-long dispute.

The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a statement that all leaders of the six member states are expected to attend the 41st GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The meeting, held “despite the exceptional circumstances facing the world”, confirms the keenness to preserve the unity of the GCC “as a cohesive system capable of overcoming difficulties and challenges”, Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf said in a statement.

Doha has yet to confirm the attendance of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who last week received a formal invitation from the Saudi king to attend the summit.

Read also: ‘Sisi not welcome in the Gulf’: Social media users protest Egypt’s participation at GCC summit

As of Monday, the illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar remains in place, with flights to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, banned.

Sources told Doha News an announcement to end the dispute will be made at the meeting, noting negotiations between Doha and Riyadh, which is representing the blockading Quartet, are on track.

Egypt’s President Abdelfattah El-Sisi is also expected to attend the meeting but has yet to confirm his attendance. His invitation to the Gulf summit signified that a final agreement to end the three-year-long regional crisis could indeed be reached on January 5.

The summit was initially scheduled to take place in Bahrain, but was moved to Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, after moves to resolve the three-year dispute were first announced in December with Kuwait suggesting a deal had been reached.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

BREAKING: Saudi-Qatar border opens after three-year blockade

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
After more than three years of an illegal air, land and sea blockade, restrictions have been lifted. Kuwait on Monday confirmed the blockade on Qatar...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar confirms Amir Tamim to attend GCC summit in Saudi Arabia

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Leaders and diplomats from the Gulf countries are expected to sign an agreement to end the GCC Crisis. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:11

The Round Up 4 Jan 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today Deal to end GCC dispute to be announced at summit Qatari-Saudi border ‘preparing to reopen’ COVID-19 vaccine age threshold...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Qatar-Saudi land border crossing ‘preparing to reopen’: Sources

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Salwa crossing between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has been closed since the blockade was imposed in 2017. Employees at the shared Qatari-Saudi Abu Samra...

Calling all beach lovers: Three new resorts to open in Qatar

Top Stories

Egypt’s Sisi ‘ready to open airspace’ to Qatar flights: reports

Top Stories

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

Top Stories

Qatar among top 10 countries to move to

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.