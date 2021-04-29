All hotel quarantine bookings from 29 April must be rebooked: Discover Qatar

Discover Qatar has announced that all hotel quarantine bookings made prior to April 29 will be cancelled and must be rebooked.

New travel restrictions imposed on travellers from six countries have resulted in the cancellation of all Discover Qatar hotel quarantine bookings made from April 29, Qatar Airways has announced.

Updated Entry Requirements for Qatar to Impact Existing Welcome Home Quarantine Bookings. pic.twitter.com/6qsES2z2TY — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) April 28, 2021

Those who have booked hotel quarantine packages from Thursday will need to rebook, regardless of country of origin. However, bookings to the Mekaines quarantine facility will not be affected. Travellers needing to rebook their packages will be refunded.

This comes as authorities in Qatar announce new travel restrictions imposed on those coming back to Doha from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. Those returning from these six countries will be required to quarantine in a dedicated facility, even if vaccinated.

Home quarantine will not be applicable for those coming back to Qatar from the aforementioned countries, and there will be no exemptions for those that have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus.

All passengers coming from the Asian countries will be required to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test at approved testing centres 48 hours before their flights.

Passengers will not be allowed to board the flight to Qatar without a valid negative PCR certificate, the Ministry of Public Health added.

Another Covid-19 PCR test must also be taken at the quarantine facility within one day of arrival. The test will also be repeated during and before the end of the quarantine period to ensure the person is not carrying the virus before leaving the centre.

Travellers from the six countries have the choice of quarantining for 10 days in a dedicated quarantine facility, or 14 days at the Mekaines centre.

On Thursday, Discover Qatar announced 43 out of the 65 quarantine hotels in Qatar have been dedicated to travellers from the six high-risk countries.

The latest measures are a response to India’s alarming Covid-19 crisis that has seen the emergence of a new serious strain in the Asian country.

On Tuesday, India reported a peak of 360,927 Covid-19 daily infections, and for days in a row it has continued to break its own record of highest number of daily cases.

With hospitals overwhelmed and supplies scarce, Covid-19 related deaths in India have now surpassed 200,000.

