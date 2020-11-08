30.4 C
Doha
Monday, November 9, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

All you need to know about Sony’s new Playstation 5 in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyTechnology
[PlayStation]

Here’s all you need to know about Sony’s much-awaited gaming console.

After more than a year of guessing, Sony has finally revealed the design, release date, and price for gamers’ most precious machine: the next-generation PS5. 

If you’re looking to update your 2013 PS4, or you want to hop on the gaming life, Doha News is here to help.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new PS5:

What to expect:

Learning from past its success, Sony seems to be following the approach that made PlayStation 4 a great hit for years: simple setup and a well-thought-out user interface.

Similar to the previous console, PS5 owners will get to play first-party as well as top-tier third party games.

But first things first – there are two models of the console to choose from. 

The base model boasts an Ultra HD Blu-ray compatible optical disc drive while the Digital Edition ops for a more streamline look without the drive, for gamers that prefer digital downloads. 

Looking at the new upgrades, it is safe to say that Sony has yet to disappoint.

The new console features AMD’s Zen 2 CPU and powerful GPU from AMD based on the company’s RDNA 2 architecture that enables higher frame rates and ray tracing. This provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each, which Sony calls “lightning speed.” 

“Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do,” Sony says. 

The new PS5 also has up to 4K 60fps gameplay as standard and a system memory of 16GB.

To ensure that PS5 feels like it was built for ease, it has a built-in microphone on the controller that can serve as a quick stand-in for a headset. 3D audio will also be supported.

Read also: All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

As a whole, you should expect to see better graphics in your games, higher speed, and a ‘smoother’ playing experience, given the console’s support of high refresh rates. 

For those that want the nitty gritty tech details, see below:

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, eight cores, variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 Tflops)’

System memory: 16GB GDDR6

SSD: 825GB, 5.5GB/s read bandwidth

Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech

Game Disk: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Video out: Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs

PS5’s price and release date:

Now the all important question – when can the Ps5 be purchased?

Pre-ordering in Qatar began at least two months ago, and it comes as no surprise to know it quickly ran out in several shops just a couple of weeks later. But don’t worry, it will launch sooner than you expected. 

The price for the brand new PS5  (base model) with one controller is QAR 2,199. The digital model’s price is still unclear in Qatar since most shops will only have the base model. 

As for the launch date, the PS5 will finally be available in Qatar on November 19, according to 51 East.

Where to buy?

You can find the brand new PS5 on November 19 in Virgin Megastore, 51 East, and Lulu Hypermarket.

Starting December, we expect PS5 to be available in most electronic stores in the country, so don’t worry if you don’t get your hands on one this month.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:16

The Round Up | 8 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in Doha on The Round Up today 👇 🇺🇸 Amir congratulates President-elect Biden 🇵🇸 Doha slams Israeli demolition of Palestinian homes 🏥 Organ donor saves...
Read more
Politics

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’ Qatar Airways video

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar Airways says a Saudi TV channel’s video report showing one of its plane being shot down was done so to deter customers from...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Deceased organ donor helps save three lives

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Described as a noble act by many religions, organ donation continues to save more lives. A deceased organ donor’s selfless act has helped save the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Technology

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’...

Culture

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion

The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s...

Events

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

News Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...
Read more

Why did Amir Tamim flip his robe during the Istisqa ‘rain-seeking’ prayer?

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Amir joined thousands across the country to perform the Istisqa rain-seeking prayer on Thursday morning. After weeks into a rain season with no rain,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.