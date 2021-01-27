19.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

All you need to know about this year’s National Sports Day

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19

The Ministry of Culture and Sports (MCS) announced health measures must be imposed for this year’s Sports Day.

This year’s National Sports Day will be strictly held outdoors to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the organising committee said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by MCS, the committee said no activities will be allowed indoors, saying all sports events must be held in the open air.

This is to protect the health of participants, spectators, organsing committee members, staff and supporting personnel.

Qatar celebrates the second Tuesday of February as National Sport Day, which falls on February 9 this year. 

The Ministry of Public Health said  RT-PCR tests will be conducted for all those participating in activities that involve direct contact, including football, volleyball, basketball and others.

Read also: First Qatar ‘Open Parachuting Championship’ to take flight

No RT-PCR tests will be required for others taking part in activities where physical distance can be maintained, such as marathon, walking, cycling, boating, marine activities, athletics and more.

Activities that are considered to be unsafe in terms of risking transmission of coronavirus will not be available without prior approval from the MoPH. 

Setting up tents and temporary stalls, the distribution of gifts and free food to the public, exhibitions and music shows will all be avoided at the 2021 event. 

Despite the health pandemic the committee encouraged people to take part in physical activities to maintain a healthy lifestyle while at the same time adhering to precautionary measures set in place.

Qatar recorded a total of 4,223 current active cases on Tuesday, indicating a rise in infections compared to last week.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

QRCS rallies to help thousands of displaced Syrian flooding victims

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launches an emergency relief campaign to rescue thousands of flooding victims in north-western Syria. QRCS undertook an urgent initiative on...
Read more
Travel

Russia resumes flights with Qatar after months of suspension

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
All flights between Moscow and Doha were halted due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic last year. Flights between Qatar and Russia resume on...
Read more
Business

Gulf’s 2021 growth rebound ‘slower than forecast’

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar and Saudi Arabia lead the countries with minimum GDP contraction Analysts say that the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries will likely see less economic...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

‘Loyal to local’: Majority of Qatar residents to shun incoming GCC...

Business

Missing Qatari navy brigadier found dead at sea

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.