All you need to know about this year’s National Sports Day

The Ministry of Culture and Sports (MCS) announced health measures must be imposed for this year’s Sports Day.

This year’s National Sports Day will be strictly held outdoors to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the organising committee said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by MCS, the committee said no activities will be allowed indoors, saying all sports events must be held in the open air.

This is to protect the health of participants, spectators, organsing committee members, staff and supporting personnel.

Qatar celebrates the second Tuesday of February as National Sport Day, which falls on February 9 this year.

The Ministry of Public Health said RT-PCR tests will be conducted for all those participating in activities that involve direct contact, including football, volleyball, basketball and others.

Read also: First Qatar ‘Open Parachuting Championship’ to take flight

No RT-PCR tests will be required for others taking part in activities where physical distance can be maintained, such as marathon, walking, cycling, boating, marine activities, athletics and more.

Activities that are considered to be unsafe in terms of risking transmission of coronavirus will not be available without prior approval from the MoPH.

Setting up tents and temporary stalls, the distribution of gifts and free food to the public, exhibitions and music shows will all be avoided at the 2021 event.

Despite the health pandemic the committee encouraged people to take part in physical activities to maintain a healthy lifestyle while at the same time adhering to precautionary measures set in place.

Qatar recorded a total of 4,223 current active cases on Tuesday, indicating a rise in infections compared to last week.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube