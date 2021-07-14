36.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Almoez Ali makes history as first to score at Asian Cup, Gold Cup, Copa America

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
[QFA]

Almoez Ali enters footballing history as the first ever player to score in three of the biggest football tournaments. 

Qatar’s Almoez Ali has become the first ever player in the world to score at the Asian Cup, Copa America, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Qatar’s number one striker scored nine goals at the Asian Cup 2019 and a goal each at Copa America in 2019 against Paraguay as well as this year’s 2021 Gold Cup against Panama.

Read also: Qatar qualifies for Asian Cup 2023 following Oman victory

The Gulf national team has been invited as guests at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, playing its first match against Panama on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Qatar advanced three times in the last 45 minutes, with Akram Afif, Al-Moez Ali and Hassan Al-Haydos striking three goals into the back of the net.

Afif scored the first goal of the match at the 47th minute before a Panama header equalised the game just three minutes later.

At the 53rd minute, an Afif assist to Moez secured another goal for the Asian champions. However Al-Annabi were not able to hold the lead for too long. Just five minutes later, Panama’s Blackburn secured a goal with a close-range shot to equalise once more.

In the 63rd minute, Qatar advanced once more 3-2 with a penalty kick by Al-Haydos, using the “Panenka” method, kicking the ball right into the net. 

Panama managed to equalise for the third time with a penalty kick scored by Eric Davies 11 minutes before the end of the game.

The match ended with a 3-3 draw against Panama.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

Pre-arrival registration ‘optional’ for citizens and residents: MoPH 

Hala Abdallah - 0
The pre-registration requirement on Ehteraz is now only only mandatory for visitors to Qatar who do not have a QID. Pre-registration on the Ehteraz...
Read more
News

Tunisian PM visits Covid-19 field hospital dispatched by Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The hospital is part of Qatar's global ongoing efforts to help countries worldwide deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Tunisia's Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior...
Read more
News

Qatar’s amir condoles Iraq following tragic Covid-19 hospital blaze

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A similar incident took place in April this year, in which at least 82 people were killed. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Qatar to reopen family and visit visas with new traffic light...

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The latest travel policies come a year after Qatar imposed strict entry measures to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Family and visitor visas will be...

Controversial exceptional entry permit dropped for short-term travel

News

Will the 2030 Asian Games come to Doha?

News

Fans react to Italy’s Euro 2020 win amid concerns over ‘chaotic...

Sports

Meet some of Qatar’s most popular TikTok creators

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.