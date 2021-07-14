Almoez Ali makes history as first to score at Asian Cup, Gold Cup, Copa America

Almoez Ali enters footballing history as the first ever player to score in three of the biggest football tournaments.

Qatar’s Almoez Ali has become the first ever player in the world to score at the Asian Cup, Copa America, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Our 🇶🇦 national team star Almoez Ali is the first ever player to score in each of the following tournaments: Asian Cup ✅

Copa America ✅

Copa America ✅

Gold Cup ✅

Qatar’s number one striker scored nine goals at the Asian Cup 2019 and a goal each at Copa America in 2019 against Paraguay as well as this year’s 2021 Gold Cup against Panama.

The Gulf national team has been invited as guests at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, playing its first match against Panama on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Qatar advanced three times in the last 45 minutes, with Akram Afif, Al-Moez Ali and Hassan Al-Haydos striking three goals into the back of the net.

Afif scored the first goal of the match at the 47th minute before a Panama header equalised the game just three minutes later.

At the 53rd minute, an Afif assist to Moez secured another goal for the Asian champions. However Al-Annabi were not able to hold the lead for too long. Just five minutes later, Panama’s Blackburn secured a goal with a close-range shot to equalise once more.

In the 63rd minute, Qatar advanced once more 3-2 with a penalty kick by Al-Haydos, using the “Panenka” method, kicking the ball right into the net.

Panama managed to equalise for the third time with a penalty kick scored by Eric Davies 11 minutes before the end of the game.

The match ended with a 3-3 draw against Panama.

