31.5 C
Doha
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Amir sends condolences to family of Bahrain PM

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Bahrain News Agency

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Khalifa al-Khalifa died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the family of Bahrain’s PM following his sudden death on Wednesday, state-run Qatar News Agency [QNA] reported.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers and ran Bahrain’s government for nearly five decades. He also ruled throughout the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his removal over corruption allegations.

“The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness … who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America,” the Bahrain News Agency reported with no further elaboration. 

Read also: US, Kuwait making moves to solve GCC crisis: reports

Al Khalifa had suffered at least two heart attacks and underwent heart surgery.

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, the king’s eldest son, will now become the new prime minister, Bahrain announced on Wednesday.

During his last few years as PM of Bahrain, the official saw the fracture of the Gulf Cooperation Council after his country, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, severed ties with Qatar.

The Quartet imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over false allegations of terrorism. 

Doha has vehemently denied the charges and has accused the blockading countries of attempting to breach its sovereignty.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Qatar unveils ‘strategic health plan’ to enhance nationwide services

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The main goal of the ministry’s strategy is to improve the health of people living in Qatar, especially children’s health. Qatar’s health ministry presented a...
Read more
News

Qatar condemns Jeddah Remembrance Day attack

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The perpetrator appeared to target European representatives attending the event. Qatar has expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the attack in Jeddah that reportedly...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:46

The Round Up | 11 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on The Round Up in Doha today 🇺🇸🇶🇦 Boeing & Raytheon secure $800M dollars deal with Qatar 🏭 Qatar named top Arab country ‘most...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps with various...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.