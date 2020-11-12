Amir sends condolences to family of Bahrain PM

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Khalifa al-Khalifa died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to the family of Bahrain’s PM following his sudden death on Wednesday, state-run Qatar News Agency [QNA] reported.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers and ran Bahrain’s government for nearly five decades. He also ruled throughout the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his removal over corruption allegations.

“The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness … who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America,” the Bahrain News Agency reported with no further elaboration.

Read also: US, Kuwait making moves to solve GCC crisis: reports

Al Khalifa had suffered at least two heart attacks and underwent heart surgery.

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, the king’s eldest son, will now become the new prime minister, Bahrain announced on Wednesday.

During his last few years as PM of Bahrain, the official saw the fracture of the Gulf Cooperation Council after his country, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, severed ties with Qatar.

The Quartet imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over false allegations of terrorism.

Doha has vehemently denied the charges and has accused the blockading countries of attempting to breach its sovereignty.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube