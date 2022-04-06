24.2 C
Doha
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Amir Tamim and Justin Trudeau discuss need for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

By Fatemeh Salari

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Canada-Qatar
Image courtesy of diwan.gov

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways served a key role in Ottawa’s repatriation efforts and facilitated a critical air bridge for thousands of Canadians.

Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the unfolding developments in Ukraine on Monday.

This came during a phone call between Sheikh Tamim and Trudeau where they addressed the urgent humanitarian crisis and the vital need for an immediate ceasefire in Kyiv.

The two agreed on the need to join efforts in mitigating the global economic effects as a result of the Russian invasion.

The prime minister then invited Qatar’s Amir to take part in the “Stand Up For Ukraine” campaign on 9th April, which Trudeau is convening along with the President of the European Commission. The initiative serves a fundraising role for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

Squash world champion addresses Palestinian oppression since ‘politics and sports can now mix’

The Canadian minister further thanked Amir Tamim for Qatar’s strong foothold in providing humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, and facilitating a safe journey for those that sought to evacuate Kabul.

The Governor General of Canada to Qatar had recently met with the country’s Amir on 21st March, where she expressed her appreciation for Doha’s effective contribution in the operations evacuating Canadian civilians from Afghanistan, as well as during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qatar and Canada relations

The Gulf country and Canada have enjoyed uninterrupted diplomatic relations since 1974, with Qatar opening its embassy in Canada in 2011 whilst Canada opened its mission in the Gulf state in 2012.

In August 2021, the Canada-Qatar Defence Cooperation Arrangement was signed by Qatar’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah and his Canadian counterpart. This bilateral agreement is seen as means to strengthen joint defence relations between the two countries.

“Our countries are in regular discussion about collaboration on additional initiatives and files of shared interest, with the goal of making our relations stronger each year,” Canada’s Ambassador to Qatar Stefanie McCollum told Doha News last year.

In 2020, Qatar was considered Canada’s third largest merchandise trade partner in the Persian Gulf as well as its 11th most crucial partner in Middle East and North Africa region.

The bilateral merchandise trade reached a total of about $196.2 million at the time.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

No place in the World Cup: Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Russia was not allowed to compete for a spot in the World Cup after FIFA increased its sanctions in February following their war on Ukraine.  The Football...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s GDP expected to rise to $172 billion in 2022

Hazar Kilani - 0
To increase its self-sufficiency, Qatar has pushed to improve local manufacturing in a variety of fields. The country's gross domestic (GDP) product is expected to...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Second case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome detected in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
35% of patients who contracted MERS-CoV have passed away in the last decade due to virus-related complications. The second case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Events & Ticketing

Ticketless fans not allowed entry to Qatar during World Cup over...

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar is reportedly planning to open more than 100 hotels and "serviced residences" to satisfy the expected demand. Fans who have failed to secure a match ticket...

Disney+ Qatar price and launch date announced

Business

Who is inviting anti-Qatar influencers to flagship events on the country’s...

News

Want to know more about Quranic manuscripts? Check out QNL’s new...

Culture
A Qatar Airways Airbus A350

Qatar Airways: Airbus A350 flaws can lead to fuel tank ignition

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.