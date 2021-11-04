28 C
Doha
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Amir Tamim discusses Afghanistan with outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: Amiri Diwan

The German official is stepping down when the new coalition government is formed in December this year.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on Wednesday, Doha’s state new agency [QNA] reported.

According to QNA, Sheikh Tamim and Merkel discussed cooperation to enhance the two countries bilateral ties and issues of common concern, with Afghanistan being at the top of the agenda.

The German chancellor thanked Qatar for its efforts in facilitating the Afghan peace process and its role in evacuating over 70,000 Afghans and foreigners from Kabul.

German FM in Qatar says recognition of Taliban ‘not priority’, urges engagement with group

German troops had completed and finalised a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in June, ending its deadliest military mission since the Second World War. Some 570 soldiers from Afghanistan were sent home as part of the German troop withdrawal.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was previously in Qatar in late August following the foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a joint press conference during his visit, Maas and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed the importance of avoiding the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Qatar’s leader and Merkel met in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26, where they reviewed cooperation between Qatar and Germany as well as “the most important topics listed on the agenda of the summit”.

After serving as Germany’s Chancellor for 16 years, Merkel is set to step down when the new coalition government is formed on 6 December this year, marking the end of an era.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Culture

Sheikha Moza presents winners at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
M7 aims to empower all designers to explore, develop and collaborate successfully with businesses to enhance the nation's growing creative minds. Sheikha Moza bint Nasser...
Read more
News

Qatar condemns deadly attacks in Kabul

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP , claimed the attacks. Qatar strongly condemned the two deadly blasts targeting Afghanistan's largest military hospital on Wednesday,...
Read more
Events & Ticketing

Ready for a movie night? Ajyal to screen 54 short films in its 9th edition next week

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The 9th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival is finally ready to kick off with exciting in-person activities and film screenings. A line-up of 54 short films...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.