Amir Tamim pardons prisoners to mark Qatar National Day

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued an order to pardon a number of prisoners in celebration of the country’s National Day, the Amiri Diwan announced on Wednesday.
The Amir also announced a similar move to pardon detainees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and in light of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
This comes as an annual gesture by Sheikh Tamim, who regularly orders the release of several prisoners to mark the national celebration.
Despite the gesture of goodwill, authorities do not reveal identities of prisoners released by the Amiri order, or details of their crimes.
