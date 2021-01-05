19.8 C
Amir Tamim, Saudi crown prince sign Al-Ula declaration to end GCC crisis

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics

The Gulf region and the Middle East witnessed a long-awaited moment on Tuesday that is set to restore peace between feeuding countries after three years. 

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed the Al-Ula declaration in Saudi Arabia during the 41st GCC Summit, ending the three-year dispute that has divided the Gulf region.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also signed the document in the presence of Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, and GCC’s Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

What we know: Details on the Qatar-Saudi agreement

The declaration ensures the end of the GCC crisis over a shared desire for unity within the council.

Read also: Qatari-Saudi deal to boost investor confidence in GCC region: experts

The signing came hours after Saudi Arabia lifted an embargo on Qatar by opening its shared land and sea borders as well as its airspace for Qatar Airways.

