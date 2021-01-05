Amir Tamim, Saudi crown prince sign Al-Ula declaration to end GCC crisis

The Gulf region and the Middle East witnessed a long-awaited moment on Tuesday that is set to restore peace between feeuding countries after three years.
Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed the Al-Ula declaration in Saudi Arabia during the 41st GCC Summit, ending the three-year dispute that has divided the Gulf region.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also signed the document in the presence of Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, and GCC’s Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.
The declaration ensures the end of the GCC crisis over a shared desire for unity within the council.
The signing came hours after Saudi Arabia lifted an embargo on Qatar by opening its shared land and sea borders as well as its airspace for Qatar Airways.
