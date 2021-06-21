Amir Tamim to deliver opening speech at Qatar Economic Forum

The event will take place from June 21st until the 23rd.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will be inaugurating the first edition of the Qatar Economic Forum on Monday through video conference, delivering a speech at the opening session.

Powered by Bloomberg under the theme “Reimagining the World”, the virtual inaugural session will gather key political figures including: Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo; UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Rwanda President Paul Kagame; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa; Senegalese President Macky Sall; and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

The event will present economic solutions and opportunities from the Middle East’s perspective, with a focus on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy and innovative approaches to tackle them.

The forum offers a future, post-pandemic economic outlook on the growth of the global economy and ways to benefit from Qatar’s location in the region as a key investment destination, while focusing on the Gulf state’s efforts to achieve comprehensive development goals.

It also looks at Qatar’s pandemic recovery after more than a year since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, which caused losses of up to $10 trillion to the global economy.

Over 100 speakers and advisory board members will be participating in the forum, including heads of state, global CEO’s from the world’s most influential corporations, leading global investors and influential voices from the culture, sports, and entertainment industries.

More than 500 delegates and over 2,000 global attendees of journalists, business leaders, founders, entrepreneurs, policy experts and other stakeholders in the future of international development, business, finance and trade will be at the event. Read also: Qatar refuses to normalise with Israel while occupation remains: FM

Over the three days, the forum’s agenda will focus on six pillars including “Technology Advanced”, which takes a closer look at permanent changes to the human-technology nexus; “A Sustainable World” which explore the intersection of capitalism and climate; “Markets and Investing” which the question of whether investors, in their inexorable pursuit of growth opportunities can shape a more resilient global economy; “Power and Trade Flows” which gathers global power brokers to share their vision of the road ahead; “The Changing Consumer” which examines the future of commerce; and “A More Inclusive World” which will offer ideas for healing fissures in a post-pandemic society.

Seven sessions will take place at the forum consisting of several round tables, speeches and discussions about the latest economic developments around the world.

Discussions will address several topics such as renewable energy, virtual money and the transition to a new energy economy, electric digital mobility, the industry and society’s readiness for the new mobility revolution, green recovery and the future of the planet and humans, in addition to the digital future of sports among many others.

The future of travel and tourism after the pandemic, food security and the future of global communications will also be tapped into.

As the host of the World Cup 2022, the first country to host the major sport events since the pandemic, the forum will look into the transformative power of sports and the cup’s lasting legacy for the youth and future generations.

The event will be live-streamed on the Bloomberg Terminal and news coverage will be available across Bloomberg’s global media platforms including Bloomberg TV, and bloomberg.com.

