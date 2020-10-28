30 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Home News Culture

Annual Darb Al Saai event cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

EventsCulture
Darb Al Saai is an annual event to celebrate national day [Doha 360]

The event’s organisers said Darb Al Saai will not go ahead as planned this year. 

Darb Al Saai, the annual event to celebrate Qatar’s national day, has been cancelled this year.

Usually held in december, the organising committee decided it was best to scrap the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, the Organising Committee of the Qatar National Day celebrations confirmed that this year will witness alternative virtual competitions and seminars that will be broadcast on the Doha 360 website.

The popular event will, hopefully, be back on track next year.

Read also: Ajyal Film Festival returns in an ‘exceptional’ online edition

Celebrated on December 18, the National Day aims to deepen the sense of belonging and loyalty to Qatar, while remembering the country’s solidarity, unity and pride.

“Darb Al-Saai” translates to “the messenger’s route’, which was the road taken by delegates of Qatar’s founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani, to deliver his internal and external messages and directives, according to Al Araby Al Jadeed.

