Apple rolls out update to fix major ‘hacking’ security flaw

By Hala Abdallah

-

Source: Unsplash

The latest iOS 14.4.2 update has no additional features but provides technical repair to protect Apple users from being hacked. 

Apple urged all its users to install the latest software to secure their privacy and prevent their devices from being hacked after discovering critical vulnerabilities in ‘Webkit’.

The tech giant had earlier revealed that a flaw may have been exploited in the Webkit browser engine used by Safari web browser, Mail, App Store and a number of other iOS apps.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” a statement noted.

The update aims to fix the security issue, which it described as a “processing maliciously crafted web content” that could lead to universal cross-site scripting.

The company added that the issue had been addressed by “improved management of object lifetimes.”

Read also: Procrastinating too much? Here are five apps to boost your productivity

Apart from the iOS 14.4.2, Apple also released on Friday iPadOS 14.4.2 and watchOS 7.3.3.

The recent updates are available for devices including all new generations of iPhone starting from iPhone 6s.

Users of all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and newer generations, iPad mini 4 and later, as well as iPod touch 7th generation, can also install the latest software. 

“Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product’s security,” Apple said.

The tech giant has been reportedly testing the iOS 14.5 update.

New software updates are expected to bring in new emojis with special emphasis on the Covid-19 vaccine. Another interesting feature will see AirPods Max emoji replacing the headphone emoji. 

“iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 includes an optimisation to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that might appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds,” Apple’s beta notes read.

