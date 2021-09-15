33 C
Doha
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new features without bumping up prices 

By Hala Abdallah

The new Apple iPhone devices are set to mark a new milestone in technological innovation, meeting the needs of a tech-oriented generation. 

Tech giant Apple introduced three models of the new iPhone 13 on Tuesday, offering speedy 5G connectivity, faster chips and innovative camera capabilities without raising the phone’s price.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. 

The newly-launched models have been redesigned inside and out, with an “all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive,” the US-based company revealed. 

It also promised that the iPhone 13 will have a longer battery life and a speedy 5G connectivity, making online communication much faster and smoother for millions of users.

The new iPhone will be available in 1TB storage capacity for the first time and will boast a new Ceramic Shield front cover that is “tougher than any smartphone glass.”

Apple’s latest innovation also contains the new A15 Bionic chip, which enables features like automatic translation of text, in addition to advancements in photography.

The phone will be very tempting for content creators as it offers a better display and a Cinematic mode for automatically shifting focus while filming videos.

“The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition,” the tech giant explained. 

These innovative designs offer customers unique filming capabilities on their portable devices, such as “macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera,” the company said. 

“Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, time-lapse and slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

“Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multi-frame image processing,” it said.

Meanwhile, “preset and customised preferences work across scenes and subjects, and unlike a simple filter, intelligently apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved,” it explained. 

Apple’s latest launch also enables night mode on all cameras for the first time. This includes the Telephoto camera, and with Smart HDR 4, images and videos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have improved colour, contrast, and lighting for subjects, “even in group shots or challenging lighting situations, making images more true to life.”

The new model will be available in the market on 24 September at $699. For iPhone 13 Pro, the starting-price is $999, while the Pro Max is priced at $1,099.

These will come in four colours: graphite, gold, silver and the all-new sierra blue. 

“iPhone is the only smartphone in the world to provide an end-to-end workflow — capture, edit, and share in Dolby Vision or ProRes,” Apple said in a statement. 

More impressive updates

In addition to the impressive new features on its phone device, the company also delivered some exciting news for its iPad Mini customers.

The mini tablet now has 5G connectivity and a new design, and was among the most surprising announcement at the launch, said Bob O’Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research.

“I don’t think it replaces any other device, like we’ve seen Apple try to position some of the bigger iPads as PC replacements,” O’Donnell said.

Read also: Wearable technology could be the next big thing for diabetes

However, the price of the new version of the iPad Mini increased by $100, which makes it pricier than the larger-screened version.

To make up for it, the latest design offers new capabilities like compatibility with Apple Pencil and a faster chip than that installed in the the base-model iPad. 

The large base-model iPad starting price is $329, while the Mini is priced at $499. 

Apple also announced other launches in its event on Tuesday, including some updates to the Apple Fitness+ as well as the all new Apple Watch Series 7.

