Arab foreign ministers discuss Houthi-posed threat to region

By Fatemeh Salari

-

Politics
Xinhua/ Asad

The Houthi militia group ‘welcomes’ the Zionist President Herzog’s visit on Sunday to the UAE, with attempted attacks on Emirati grounds.

The security of the Arab region is high on the agenda at the Arab Foreign Ministers meeting underway in Kuwait.

The meeting that started on Sunday, has heavily featured the threat posed by Houthi militias in the region, in the wake of their attack on Abu Dhabi on 17 January.

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, stated that in the recent Arab League emergency meeting held at the level of delegates, all the Arab states condemned the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE indefinitely.

He further added that there exists an international consensus of utmost importance to deal with violent acts that threaten the security of the Arab nations.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit said that during the meeting, the Yemeni foreign minister presented a document highlighting the government’s efforts in resolving the Yemeni crisis, politically.

“However, the Houthis reject such a settlement backed by a regional power whose intervention in this strife is so clear,” Aboul Gheit explained, intending Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp’s (IRGC) involvement with the Houthi militia group.

Qatar participates in Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kuwait

 

UAE-Yemen exchanges 

The UAE has been targeted by Houthi militias with drones and missiles as of mid-January—in an attempted launch of a second attack on Emirati grounds— where two missiles were foiled by US-built Patriot interceptors, Emirati and US officials say.

On 18 January, a violent response by the Saudi-led coalition was carried out through air raids in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, killing more than 12 people, according to residents.

Israeli president visits UAE 

As normalisation with the Zionist state becomes a standard in the region, the UAE hosted Israeli President, Isaac Herzog in his first official visit to the country, on Sunday.

The Zionist state affirmed its stance in providing security and intelligence support to the UAE against drone attacks in the future.

“We completely support your security requirements […] We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security to people who seek peace in our region,” Herzog said during the meeting, in comments released by his office.

Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed stressed that Israel and the UAE share a “common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces.”

At the same time as Herzog’s visit, the Houthi militia group attempted an attack on the UAE. In a tweet, the group’s information minister, Dhaif Al-Shami, stated that the operation is a “welcome for the leadership of the Zionist entity.”

