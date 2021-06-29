39.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Arab world to mark ‘Arab Police Sports Day’ thanks to Qatar proposal

By Farah AlSharif

-

A proposal presented by the Qatar Police Sports Federation has been approved, marking August 2 as Arab Police Sports Day.

A Qatari proposal to hold an Arab Police Sports Day has become a reality after it was approved by the Executive Office of the Arab Police Sports Federation (APSF).

The Qatar Police Sports Federation initiated the move in a bid to dedicate a sports day for Arab police region-wide.

The day will now be celebrated on August 2 every year and will see member Arab federations hold various sports activities and events on the day to motivate and encourage policemen to practice sports.

President of the Arab and Qatar police sports federations Brigadier Khalid bin Hamad Al Attiyah presided over the 108th meeting of the APSF Executive Office in Tunisia.

The meeting saw many important conclusions, including the approval of the accession of three Arab countries to the membership of the APSF –  the Mauritanian Police Sports Federation, the Somali Sports Police Federation and the Comorian Police Sports Federation.

Read also: Qatar urges ‘specific date’ to complete drafting of new Syria constitution

The Executive Office also approved a Lebanese Federation request to host a police sports event, provided that this is done through official correspondence with the Secretariat of the Arab Federation.

The sports even it set to be held in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Algeria said it’s ready to host the upcoming meetings, whether the 45th General Assembly or the next two meetings of the Executive Office.

