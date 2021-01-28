20 C
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Arabian horses strut their beauty at Katara’s festival

By Ameera AlSaid

Horses from 30 countries around the world will participate at the festival.

In its first edition, the Katara International Arabian horse Festival will open its doors on February 2nd and run till the 6th. Horse owners will showcase their mares and stallions as they compete for 13 million Qatari riyals worth of prizes. 

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the global event is bringing together purebred Arabian horses from 30 countries around the world.

The competition consists of three categories for both male and female horses ranging from their age at one years old till 4 years and above. 

Read also: All you need to know about this year’s National Sports Day

For the safety of horse lovers and judges the festival will follow COVID-19 precautionary measures as outlined by the ministry of public health. 

Qatar is a leading country when it comes to owning and breeding purebred Arabian horses. Just three days ago Alshaqab, a leader in horse welfare and breeding here in Doha, celebrated the 23rd Qatar National Arabian Horse Show at Longines Indoor Arena with three class wins. Around 124 horses competed for honours.

Read also: ‘Sports hungry’ Qatar to open new sports museum 

 

