Thursday, May 20, 2021
Arabic, Islamic studies now compulsory subjects for private schools in Qatar

By Farah AlSharif

In The Classroom
Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that Arabic and Islamic education is now compulsory in private schools. 

Arabic, and Islamic studies are now mandatory subjects at all  private schools and kindergartens across the country, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education confirmed.

The updated version of the academic policy for compulsory subjects highlight that all private schools and kindergartens must teach both Arabic language and Islamic education, starting from pre-school (kindergarten and preparatory).

This must be enforced regardless of curricula and educational system, the ministry ruled, and comes as authorities emphasise plans to promote national identity and religious values for children of all ages.

Read also: Children aged 12 to 15 can now take Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar

The change in policy comes just days ahead of the first lifting of restrictions phase on May 28th, when bended learning is set to be re-introduced across Qatar’s schools at a 30% capacity.

Later in phase 3, set to start on July 9, blended learning is expected to return to 50% capacity.

