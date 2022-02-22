Are you ready for Qatar’s first Camel Festival?

Races, beauty contests, and a marvelous show: here’s everything you need to know about the first Qatar Camel Festival.

Qatar kicked off its very first edition of the Camel Festival earlier this month at Lebsayyer, Doha, featuring unique and high-value breeds for the public to enjoy.

The 45-day event will take place until 22 March and will include various competitions, including 115 local and international races—so be sure to mark your calendar!

To spike excitement and competitiveness in those who enjoy such shows, the country has allocated a whopping 47 million QAR for the lucky winners.

Hundreds of camels from all around the region will also get to flaunt their posture to earn the title of the most beautiful camel or the ‘highest-value breed’, in the festival.

The festival aims to enhance animal wealth and protect the nature of the breeds globally, in addition to raising awareness on the prominence of camels in Arabian heritage.

It further serves as a great opportunity for camel owners and enthusiasts to share their expertise with the younger generation, keeping the tradition alive for years to come.

Cultural heritage

Camels have long been a huge part of Qatar’s cultural heritage. The country’s old travellers would ride the majestic animals through long distances in the desert, helping them explore the peninsula and all its trade routes along the way.

Now, many owners use them for sport races and shows across the region.

Back-to-back events

The much-awaited Camel Festival comes shortly after the country concluded its Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF) earlier this month.

The world-class event took place from 2-6 February, 2022, which featured various programmes that gave all viewers a one-of-a-kind experience, including the majestic Arabian Peninsula Horse Show, an Arabian Horse Auction, and a Title Show.

Also in Katara, the Halal Qatar Festival is currently open for all the public to enjoy.

The 10th edition features beautiful species from all over the region, carefully selected by specialised judging committees before the festival.

