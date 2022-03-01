Are you ready for the Grand Prix of Qatar?

Tickets are now out on sale for the much-awaited competition set to kickoff this weekend.

All motorcycle enthusiasts can now get their hands on the much-awaited Grand Prix of Qatar and witness World Champions fighting fiercely for the grand title.

The competition is one of the most spectacular events on the MotoGP™ calendar, giving thousands of fans around the world a chance to see all their world-favorites competing for the title.

This year will witness extraordinary action at night in the state-of-the-art International Circuit, which sits around 30km outside Doha and was built in less than two years.

The track, built by over 1,000 workers, cost $58 million USD and was inaugurated during the Marlboro Grand Prix of Qatar on the 2nd October 2004.

“The track itself is a flowing layout of 5.4 kilometres, surrounded by artificial grass designed to prevent sand from the neighbouring desert from blowing onto the circuit,” MotoGP said on their website.

“The main straight is over a kilometre in length and there is a good mix of medium and high-speed corners, including a couple of quick left-handers which has proved particularly popular with the riders.”

2022 Qatar MotoGP is set to kick off on March 4, and will feature 24 globally-loved riders waiting for the lights to go out to flaunt their motorcycle talents and cross the finish line until March 6.

For this year a new record of 14 World Champions will compete for the podium.

Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner bag most wins with an equal record of four, followed by Spain’s Jorge Lorenzo with three wins.

Last year, Fabio Quartararo was crowned the winner of the grand-competition with 25 points, followed by Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin.

Looking for a ticket?

Tickets can now be purchased through MotoGP’s website, which offers all fans incredible packages for an exclusive experience tailored to fit everyone’s needs.

Standard tickets start at 995 QAR, which provides admission to either General or Lusail Club Grandstands, a three-course lunch, and a two-hour special beverage package at the Intercontinental Doha Hotel’s Mykonos restaurant.

A return ‘no-queue transfer’ between Lusail International Circuit and the Intercontinental Hotel Doha is also included.

Meanwhile, for those looking to get an exceptional experience close to the action, Qatar is offering two custom-designed packages: Standard and Premium. The packages include admission to the event, lunch at a 5-star restaurant, transportation to and from the Lusail Circuit, and other benefits to make the experience memorable.

The top-tier luxury package is also available, which will offer access to the LCSC VIP Village, which provides unique access and an all-inclusive experience.

