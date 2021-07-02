Are your kids bored? Here’s how to keep them entertained this summer

School’s out? Nothing to do? With summer vacation rolling in, here are the best things to do with your children here in Qatar.

Picture this – school’s out for the summer, you’re sitting at home with your children trying to beat the summer heat. Out of ideas for activities? Want to bring some fun into your kids’ lives?

Here are the top things to do in Qatar this summer.

Katara water sports

If you’re looking to have some fun pedalling around with your kids, then check out Katara’s water sporting activities.

Katara has now slashed its rates for all water sport activities by 50 percent. You can enjoy a boat ride, water skiing, parasailing or even kayaking and pedal boating.

All activities will depend on weather conditions and it is compulsory to wear a life jacket for all water sport activities. Children under 16 years must be accompanied by adults and for certain activities, age restrictions are in place to ensure safety.

No booking is needed for the beach activities that start from 3:30pm to sunset after which one can be on the beach until 11pm.

CurioCity

Looking to play and learn? CurioCity is a children’s centre at the Pearl in Doha that features multiple little ‘city districts’ for children to learn and play while also putting their creativity to work.

One district includes the ‘Tiny Town’ which encourages children’s unique imaginative play scenarios and allows children to make their own rules.

Children can also play pretend in the ‘KIDchen’ giving them a hands-on experience at a food store, kitchen and café where they can shop, create own recipes and serve food to their friends.

Online registration is required to limit the number of children at a time during the play session. All visitors over 12 years old must wear face masks at all times while in the centre. Each child can be accompanied with maximum of one adult in the play area.

Simaisma beach

Looking to splash around in the water? Beat the summer heat? The Simaisma family beach is the perfect location to do just that.

Just an hour away from Doha, the Simaisma Family beach features vast areas of sand and sea that is perfect for sitting by the water, splashing around or even spotting some fish near the shore. This is the perfect mini road trip.

Beach access is available up until 9pm. With an entry fee of only QR50 per car, this bargain sure is a great activity for your little ones to enjoy the summer.

Movie marathon

If you’re still not keen on mixing outside, there’s plenty to do at home.

Comedy? Animation? How about all the Shrek movies in one go?

Children under 12 are currently not allowed to enter cinemas and theatres in the second phase of Covid-19 restriction lifting, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the fun back home.

Pop some popcorn, flick through Netflix (or your favourite other streaming platform), set up a cool blanket fort for you kids, and you’ve got your very own at-home theatre!

Book a bouncy castle

Jazz up your garden with a bright, colourful bounce bonanza that will be sure to get you some browny points with your kids.

You can book a bouncy castle of any size to fit your outdoor space via a number of companies right here in Qatar. The great thing is, there’s no hassle for you! The castle is dropped off, set up and then deflated by staff members once you’re done.

Trampo Extreme Qatar

If your kids are feeling extra energised, then Trampo Extreme Qatar is the prime destination.

Situated in Aspire Zone, children can jump the day away at the indoor playground which features connected trampolines, basketball nets, foam pits, speed climbs, a dodgeball zone and a network of ropes and ladders on the sky trail.

