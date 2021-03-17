25.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Sports

Arsene Wenger wants a World Cup every two years

By Sana Hussain

-

Top Stories
Source: Supreme Committee

The Chief of Global Football Development said cancel ‘meaningless competitions’

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said FIFA should consider holding the World Cup and the Euros every two years, in an interview with beIN Sports. 

“If you look at the teams in the World Cups, usually the average age is 27/28. That’s why, because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32/33. That’s why maybe we should organise the World Cup every two years,” he said. 

The Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA and close advisor to Gianni Infantino said more focus should be placed on “competitions of meaning.” Wenger has been critical of the UEFA Nations League tournament in the past. 

“Kick all the rest out. Organise only competitions of meaning and kick all the parallel competitions out of the game. People must understand what is at stake and only have games with meaning,” he added. 

An idea on FIFA’s March review agenda is to reduce the amount of international breaks taken from domestic football for qualifiers for major tournaments. 

“….instead of going away in October, November, September, March, June, we regroup the qualifiers all in one month or two quadruples in October and in February but at least the players can dedicate that time to the club from March until June, and we would gain four dates,” Wenger said. 

Any changes to the international match calendar would have to be passed by FIFA’s ruling council and possibly also a full congress of all federations. 

What do you think? Do you agree?

