Artwork of late Emirati activist Alaa Al-Siddiq sold at Al Bahie auction

The first edition of the Jedeed contemporary art exhibition saw some record breaking sales at the Al Bahie auction house.
Established and emerging artists and designers from Doha were able to display and sell their art at the first edition of Jedeed, a new auction category by the Al Bahie Auction House that features contemporary art.
Late Emirati human rights activist and dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq had two lots in the auction that sold for $6,000 and $12,000 respectively.
Al-Siddiq passed away in a car crash in London in June, and was buried in Qatar where she sought political asylum with her husband Abdulrahman Bajubeir in 2012 during a widespread crackdown on political dissidents by Emirati authorities.
Competitive bids at the live auction came through via telephone, internet and in-person bidding.
Works from artists like Bouthayna Al Muftah, whose painting from the Lawha Lil Dawhah series sold for $28,000 (QAR 102,200), witnessed record breaking sales.
Artists Nour Elbasuni, Anfal Al Kandari, Sheikh Mubarak Nasser Al-Thani and Almaha Al Maadeed also sold their pieces with great hammer prices. The 40-lot sale fetched over QAR 300,000 riyals, setting a record for an auction of this category.
Works from Shima Aeinehdar, Eman Makki, Ayaz Abdurrauf, Zainab Al Shibani, Muna Al Bader, Reham Mohamed, Simon Mortimer, Hessa Al Sulaiti, Sara Al Afifi, Fatima Mohammed and Sarah El Awad were also present.
Auctioneer Ayoub Bouali described the event as “more than just an auction”.
“It is an opportunity to engage with contemporary conversations and ideas, to take them home while supporting our local artists and be part of the local art market’s growth,”said Bouali.
