31 C
Doha
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Culture

Artwork of late Emirati activist Alaa Al-Siddiq sold at Al Bahie auction

By Farah AlSharif

-

Culture
Untitled by Alaa Al-Siddiq

The first edition of the Jedeed contemporary art exhibition saw some record breaking sales at the Al Bahie auction house.

Established and emerging artists and designers from Doha were able to display and sell their art at the first edition of Jedeed, a new auction category by the Al Bahie Auction House that features contemporary art.

Late Emirati human rights activist and dissident Alaa Al-Siddiq had two lots in the auction that sold for $6,000 and $12,000 respectively.

‘Design Miami’ collectibles fair to mark its regional debut in Qatar

Al-Siddiq passed away in a car crash in London in June, and was buried in Qatar where she  sought political asylum with her husband Abdulrahman Bajubeir in 2012 during a widespread crackdown on political dissidents by Emirati authorities.

Competitive bids at the live auction came through via telephone, internet and in-person bidding.

Works from artists like Bouthayna Al Muftah, whose painting from the Lawha Lil Dawhah series sold for $28,000 (QAR 102,200), witnessed record breaking sales. 

Artists Nour Elbasuni, Anfal Al Kandari, Sheikh Mubarak Nasser Al-Thani and Almaha Al Maadeed also sold their pieces with great hammer prices. The 40-lot sale fetched over QAR 300,000 riyals, setting a record for an auction of this category. 

Works from Shima Aeinehdar, Eman Makki, Ayaz Abdurrauf, Zainab Al Shibani, Muna Al Bader, Reham Mohamed, Simon Mortimer, Hessa Al Sulaiti, Sara Al Afifi, Fatima Mohammed and Sarah El Awad were also present.

Auctioneer Ayoub Bouali described the event as “more than just an auction”.

“It is an opportunity to engage with contemporary conversations and ideas, to take them home while supporting our local artists and be part of the local art market’s growth,”said Bouali.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FIFA kicks off Arab Cup 2021 ticket sales

Hala Abdallah - 0
The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup will act as a precursor to next year’s World Cup in Qatar.  FIFA announced tickets for the Arab Cup Qatar...
Read more
Shura Council Elections

Traditions and limits: How candidates are campaigning for Qatar’s first Shura Council elections

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Various campaigns have kicked off for the upcoming Shura Council election, but how do they look compared to international strategies?  Over the past week or...
Read more
Business

Qatar could top Australia in hydrogen, energy transition: expert

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar is swiftly moving towards an emission-free transport system, ranking it among the top countries in the world in terms of sustainable efforts.     Qatar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Flashy cars, cash seized as police arrest unlicensed investor

Farah AlSharif - 0
A man in Qatar was arrested on charges of money laundering and investment activities without a license. The ministry of interior announced the arrest of...

Youma Mia! ABBA ‘in talks’ for football festival at Qatar 2022:...

Qatar 2022

Fake Qatar 2022 ‘Host a Fan’ conditions point towards ongoing UAE-linked...

News

An age-old dilemma: How to land a job as a fresh...

In The Classroom

Tickets live! How to secure a seat for Amir Cup final...

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.