Asma Al Thani becomes first Qatari woman to summit Antarctica’s highest mountain

The inspirational adventurer was also the first Qatari woman to reach the top of Nepal’s mount Ama Dablam last year.

Qatar’s prominent mountaineer Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al-Thani marked another accomplishment after becoming the first Qatari woman to summit the 4892 km tall Vinson Massif—Antarctica’s highest mountain.

The athlete announced her latest feat on Tuesday through an Instagram post, under which she said: “Hello from Vinson Massif, the highest point in Antarctica!”

“Believe in yourself. Believe in your dreams. Surround yourself with the people who light the fire within you. Work hard, and keep going. Tired is only a state of mind,” Sheikha Asma encouraged her followers in the same post.

Then on Wednesday, she announced that her journey did not stop at Vinson and that she skied the Last Degree to the South Pole, where she joyously waved the Qatari flag.

“We then skied the Last Degree to the South Pole. The Last Degree is the process of making the journey over the last latitude of distance to the South Pole from 89° South. The actual distance is 60 nautical miles being 111km or 69 miles,” explained Sheikha Asma.

“As we skied everyday, our long tiresome journey was sparked with so much energy, when we stopped for our little breaks and shared our snacks amongst each other. Through the bitter cold, freezing winds, I would always be comforted knowing that together we could push through anything!”

The inspirational mountaineer’s latest accomplishment has been on her bucket list, which included completing the Explorers Grand Slam of climbing the Seven Summits.

In November last year, Sheikha Asma reached the top of Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal, marking a major accomplishment for Qatari women as she was the first to do so.

Previously she summited Nepal’s Mount Dhaulagiri under extremely challenging weather conditions in a 32-hour non-stop journey.

In September last year, Sheikha Asma also became the first Arab to summit Nepal’s Mount Manaslu without the use of oxygen cannisters.

She also reached the highest peak in Europe in August after a successful journey to the top of Russia’s Mount Elbrus.

Sehikha Asma’s previous accomplishments also include conquering Mount Aconcagua in 2019, the North Pole in 2018, and Mount Kilimanjaro in 2014.