23 C
Doha
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Australia presses Qatar for report into airport ‘abandoned baby’ incident

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top Stories

Qatar’s government had promised to conduct an investigation into the incident which saw more than a dozen Australian women invasively searched during a police hunt for the mother of a newborn baby dumped in one of the airports toilets.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade [DFAT] stated on Wednesday that it is still waiting on Qatar to provide it with the findings of an investigation into the horrific incident that occurred at the Hamad International Airport [HIA] last year. 

“We are disappointed that the government of Qatar has so far not provided the Australian government with a report into the incident at Hamad International Airport,” said the DFAT, adding that it has been continuously engaging with Doha for updates.

Shortly after the incident, Qatar issued a public apology to the women whose rights were violated after airport police ordered invasive body examinations as they searched for the mother of an abandoned newborn baby girl. The newborn, who’s mother attempted to kill her by suffocation, was found hidden in a dustbin in one of the restrooms nearby the Doha-to-Australia departure gate.

Read also: Mother of abandoned baby identified

Qatar’s Public Prosecution office said that it was filing charges against the officers who ordered the invasive searches and added that they will face “penalties of a maximum of three years in jail”.

Despite announcing the investigation would three months ago, and assuring Australian officials that its findings would be made public, there has been no update from officials in Doha, nor is it clear if the investigation has been concluded or if it is still ongoing.

Doha News reached out to the Government Communications Office for a comment but has not received a response.

According to The Guardian, the legal proceedings against the airport staff responsible for the search “are under way in Qatar this month”.

The latest official update into the case came back in November last year, when Qatari authorities said that they had identified the parents of the baby, both nationals of an Asian country.

The mother, while leaving Doha, gave birth  and dumped the baby in a trash can in one of the toilets in the departures terminal before boarding a flight, in what the Public Prosecution office also considered a case of attempted murder. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar 2022 organisers to work on raising awareness of human rights

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
An agreement has been signed between the tournament's organisers and Qatar's National Human Right's committee to raise awareness of human rights and ensure their...
Read more
COVID-19

Qatar imposes new COVID restrictions, but is it enough?

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management announced new health and safety restrictions during a press conference on February 3. Here's everything COVID related that's...
Read more
News

Qatar Cancer Society marks World Cancer Day 2021

Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) marks World Cancer Day, under the theme 'I Am and I Will' which aims to promote cancer awareness with a...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

Top Stories

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Qatar 2022

Qatar issues statement on case of young Somalis tricked into fighting...

News

Qatar Airways suspends bookings from UAE, South Africa and Rwanda

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.