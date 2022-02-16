19 C
Doha
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Australian Embassy in Qatar offers fast-track visa

By Hazar Kilani

-

BusinessTravelTop Stories

The Australian Embassy is encouraging both businesses and individuals who are planning to move to Australia to utilise the country’s fast-tracked Global Talent Visa.

Australia’s Global Business and Talent Attraction Taskforce are offering personalised assistance with the aim of bringing talent from around the world to Australia. Interested individuals who meet the criteria are given priority processing for a Global Talent Visa, which includes permanent residency.

The country is also issuing fast-track visas for immediate family members, and can assist businesses with visas for their senior executives, key company personnel, and close relatives. There is specific criteria to assess their eligibility. The taskforce will evaluate this by checking the applicant’s ability to achieve several key factors.

There is a stressed importance on the creation of jobs, specifically in areas that fill critical supply chains. It’s also important for the individual to be introducing a new skill and knowledge to Australia. It’s also essential for applying entrepreneurs and innovators to be capable of making their mark, serving as leaders in their field with international recognition.

Individual eligibility also depends on how the applicant is able to tie their future personal victories to Australia’s so both parties would flourish. Essentially, there is a big focus on personal contribution to the host country’s economic success.

Read also: Dutch football officials praise Qatar’s 2022 World Cup facilities

The business criteria is slightly different. A business visa approval will depend on its capability to create a high number of jobs for Australians. There needs to also be an added value through cutting-edge research and development.

The country is looking for talents in multiple leading industry sectors with some being in energy, security, art, and space. Those interested may visit and apply on the official application website or email info@globalaustralia.gov.au.

Reopening to international visitors

After two long years of closing its borders, Australia has finally reopened to international visitors again. Starting from Feb. 21m tourists and visa holders that have been vaccinated at least twice will be allowed to enter the country. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Australia’s borders have been almost entirely closed.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar’s FM calls for political reform to resolve Lebanon’s crises

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Qatari official spoke about Iran's ties with the GCC and Afghan women's rights. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has called for...
Read more
Qatar 2022

Dutch football officials praise Qatar’s 2022 World Cup facilities

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Despite previous calls for boycott, the Dutch Football Association is 'ready' to participate in the 2021 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.  A delegation from the...
Read more
News

Musical diplomacy: Hussain Al Jassmi releases Turkish song after insulting Qatar

Hazar Kilani - 0
In 2017 during the height of the illegal blockade, singer Hussain Al Jassmi was part of a group of Emirati group who sang "Tell...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Airbus terminates more Qatar Airways orders as dispute escalates

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The plane manufacturer had terminated a $6 billion worth contract with the Qatari airline. Airbus has revoked Qatar Airways' order for two A350-1000 jets in...

Qatar invests $1.5 bn in ‘Bodhi Tree’ platform for media and...

Technology

Turkish Airlines premiers short film with famed illusionist Zach King

Business

Qatar to add over 15,000 housing units ahead of World Cup...

Business

#HijabIsOurRight: India’s hijab ban in schools sparks outrage in Qatar

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.