Australian Embassy in Qatar offers fast-track visa

The Australian Embassy is encouraging both businesses and individuals who are planning to move to Australia to utilise the country’s fast-tracked Global Talent Visa.

Australia’s Global Business and Talent Attraction Taskforce are offering personalised assistance with the aim of bringing talent from around the world to Australia. Interested individuals who meet the criteria are given priority processing for a Global Talent Visa, which includes permanent residency.

The country is also issuing fast-track visas for immediate family members, and can assist businesses with visas for their senior executives, key company personnel, and close relatives. There is specific criteria to assess their eligibility. The taskforce will evaluate this by checking the applicant’s ability to achieve several key factors.

Outstanding in your field? Created a successful start-up? Looking to expand your company overseas? Check out our fast-tracked #GlobalTalentVisa. Permanent residency for top talent & visas to help future-focused businesses relocate.

There is a stressed importance on the creation of jobs, specifically in areas that fill critical supply chains. It’s also important for the individual to be introducing a new skill and knowledge to Australia. It’s also essential for applying entrepreneurs and innovators to be capable of making their mark, serving as leaders in their field with international recognition.

Individual eligibility also depends on how the applicant is able to tie their future personal victories to Australia’s so both parties would flourish. Essentially, there is a big focus on personal contribution to the host country’s economic success.

The business criteria is slightly different. A business visa approval will depend on its capability to create a high number of jobs for Australians. There needs to also be an added value through cutting-edge research and development.

The country is looking for talents in multiple leading industry sectors with some being in energy, security, art, and space. Those interested may visit and apply on the official application website or email info@globalaustralia.gov.au.

Reopening to international visitors

After two long years of closing its borders, Australia has finally reopened to international visitors again. Starting from Feb. 21m tourists and visa holders that have been vaccinated at least twice will be allowed to enter the country. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Australia’s borders have been almost entirely closed.

