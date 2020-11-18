Australian women say ‘yet to be contacted’ by Qatar authorities since HIA incident

The Australian women involved in the Hamad International Airport incident say Qatari authorities have not yet reached out to them.

The Australian women who were taken off a Qatar Airways (QA) flight and subjected to a thorough medical examination have not yet received any individual apologies or been directly contacted by the airline or authorities.

The group of women from Australia say they have not received any financial compensation for the ordeal or calls from Doha since the incident took place six weeks ago, according to the Guardian.

They announced plans to seek individual written apologies and were still considering the possibility of legal action,” the report added.

Doha News reached out to the Government Communications Office but has yet to receive a response.

The HIA incident caused global outrage last month after Australian media revealed how thirteen Australian women, among others, were reportedly taken off a Qatar Airways flight and subjected to a thorough medical examination after a baby was found in a restroom at Qatar’s main airport.

The Australian Federal Government addressed “serious concerns” over allegations that authorities staff forced women passengers on Flight QR 908 to get strip-searched after a “premature baby” was discovered.

In a statement, Doha strongly condemned the inappropriate conduct and confirmed the incident was both a violation of rights and Qatari law. In a statement, Qatar profusely apologised for what took place.

Qatar launched an investigation into the incident and said it is committed to holding those involved accountable. It has also vowed to publicly disclose the findings of the investigation.

In addition, Qatar’s Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has offered his “sincerest apology for what some female travellers went through as a result of the measures.”

The abandoned baby is under the care of authorities in Qatar.

