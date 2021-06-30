40.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Austria opens up for vaccinated travellers from Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

[Unsplash]

Fully-vaccinated people wishing to get a taste of one of Europe’s most beautiful sights can now book their flights to Austria.

Austria has become the latest European country to open its borders for fully vaccinated travellers from Qatar after months of travel restriction due to Covid-19, the embassy has announced.

Those who have received the full course of the EMA-approved vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, and have a valid Schengen visa will be allowed to enter the country as of Thursday, July 1.

Non-vaccinated children under the age of 18 who are travelling with vaccinated parents can also enter the European country without the need to quarantine, the embassy added in a statement.

Read also: France drops quarantine for vaccinated travellers from Qatar

Travellers from Qatar who have not received the vaccination ca also enter Austria, although they are required to present a negative PCR test on arrival that is taken within 72 hours prior to entry. They must also undergo a mandatory 10 day quarantine.

However, if after five days a PCR or antigen test shows a negative result, the quarantine period can be slashed, allowing travellers to roam freely.

Unvaccinated passengers are also required to register online through the website and fill out all information required before landing, the embassy stressed.

Germany, Italy, Georgia, France and Spain have also opened up for vaccinated travellers in recent weeks, as part of efforts to return to normalcy as the number of vaccinated individuals increases worldwide.

