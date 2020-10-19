34.5 C
Authorities aim to shutdown unregulated markets

By Sana Hussain

Authorities at unregulated market | Al Raya

The strategy will target unlicensed street vendors and marketplaces around Doha 

A push to shut down unregulated markets and street vendors across Doha by the end of 2020 was announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry together with the Ministry of Interior and local municipalities on Monday. 

Previously the government had deployed a similar drive to deal with the issue of unlicensed vendors in and around Souq Al Haraj in the Najma neighbourhood. According to Hamad al-Shahwani, director of the general control department at Doha municipality, that campaign was a success and all those now doing business in Souq Al Haraj are licensed and regulated.

Consequently, there are now 85% less unregulated marketplaces compared to previous years with periodic inspection campaigns in the Industrial Area, Doha Al Jadeed and Old Al Ghanim taking place. 

Street cameras and video surveillance are now also being used by authorities to monitor marketplaces, and not just the vendors, anyone seen littering on streets for example can face a fine if caught. 

A booklet was issued in three languages (Arabic, English and Urdu) for distribution among citizens and residents after identifying the most common violations of the public hygiene law and seeks to raise awareness of key issues related to public hygiene. 

